‘I hate my club’, ‘Pathetic’ – Many Bristol City fans left fuming by latest club announcement

Bristol City have confirmed that Korey Smith has left the club after the expiration of his contract, which has drawn an angry response from many Robins fans.

Smith was the longest-serving player in the City squad – having made nearly 200 appearances in a six-year spell at Ashton Gate.

Having returned from injury, the 29-year-old re-established himself as a key man in the Robins side in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign – featuring 22 times and regularly wearing the captain’s armband.

Smith’s contract expired at the end of the season and following reports suggesting a new deal was close, the midfielder revealed today on Instagram that he had been released by the club.

City released a statement of their own in response, confirming that Smith had left following the conclusion of his contract and thanking him for his service.

On the club website, CEO Mark Ashton said: “Korey is our longest-serving player and deserves huge respect for all he has done for this football club on and off the field.

“He has provided long-lasting memories and helped us improve and strengthen throughout his service – something we are all extremely grateful for. We wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Smith has been an integral figure at City over the past six years and contributed to some key moments in the club’s recent history, including the double-winning season and, of course, his stoppage-time winner against Manchester United.

The club’s farewell announcement has not been well received by large parts of the Ashton Gate faithful, who took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Read their reaction here:

Very poorly-handled announcement from @BristolCity once again, both timing and lack of content. Korey deserves far better than this. Good luck Korey, our loss will be your next club’s massive gain. https://t.co/LPn4kFrR53 — Kevin (@krr57) August 9, 2020

Shambles again. One of few players who actually cared. https://t.co/Wcb3jYm7OD — Parse (@JoshParselle) August 9, 2020

This club is a joke https://t.co/I5Z1VanvUl — Ryan Horseman (@Ryanhorseman11) August 9, 2020

The fact that a club legend has had to announce his own departure, prompting you into this statement is pathetic. Clubs a mess https://t.co/T0U7xlonKK — Lee (@leelewis96) August 9, 2020

What a shambles this club is turning into! The disrespect to Korey Smith as well, discrasful! https://t.co/wwzPGJWwvx — Drew Clark (@Drewbacca26) August 9, 2020