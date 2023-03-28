Hull City managed to complete the permanent capture of Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons during the January transfer window after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at the MKM Stadium.

The 20-year-old had only managed two league games for the Tigers before his permanent move to the Championship club was sanctioned, and he has since started four games under Liam Rosenior's stewardship.

Simons, who progressed within Chelsea's academy after joining in 2016 from Brentford, made his first-team debut for the Blues in late December, starting in a 2-0 victory over the club he started his youth progression with.

Explaining his permanent move to Hull during the last transfer window, the young midfielder spoke to Hull Live and said: "I'm here day in and day out, I see the bigger picture for the club and for myself, and that's obviously back in the Premier League. That's where I want to be, and that's where I want to help the team to get to.

"It gives you so much confidence that a manager looks at you and really wants you in his team, and going forward he really wants you to be part of his team, and he can see a pathway forward for you, it gives you so much confidence and belief. I trust Liam, a lot, and I feel like he's a manager that is going to take my game to the next level.

"It's a big step, it's a difficult change. You don't want to leave the club you've been at for so many years, but sometimes, you have to take that leap of faith into men's football and start your career.

"I spoke to a few people at Chelsea, a few managers that I've worked with and explained the situation. They told me that I had to grab it with both hands, that I'd got a great opportunity under a great manager who wants to work with you.

"All my family are around me in meetings and listening to conversations, everyone guided me to come to Hull, though at the end of the day, it was my decision.

"Rosy and the rest of the staff really made that decision much easier."

The verdict

Simons' permanent Hull switch certainly has to be classed as a gamble but, as already evidenced, opportunities have been and will continue to be presented to the young midfielder.

The decision he has made also speaks volumes about the project at Hull under Rosenior and the objectives within the club with Acun Ilicali paving the way for Hull to become more ambitious.

A player with excellent ability and someone who is gaining a good understanding of the game by starting games in the Championship, he is progressing at an exciting rate.

Rosenior has generated lots of praise from a lot of his players this season and naturally expectations will rise for the 2023/24 season, both internally and within the fanbase.