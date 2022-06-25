“I had other options” – Bolton Wanderers man speaks out on recent contract extension following Championship interest

Bolton Wanderers central defender Ricardo Santos attracted Championship interest in the late stages of last season.

The Trotter Player of the Season enjoyed an excellent campaign on a personal level, proving to possess higher level ability as Bolton finished 10 points adrift of a play-off spot.

Possessing a previous contract that would have expired next summer, Santos penned down a new deal at the end of May, keeping him at The University of Bolton Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Explaining his decision to agree fresh terms with the Trotters amidst interest from elsewhere, the central defender told the Manchester Evening News: “I was over the moon. We had a brief chat during the season, me and the gaffer, and at the time we were focusing on getting promoted so I told the gaffer I don’t really want to focus on me, I want to focus on the team and get promoted.

“But once the season was done, to be honest with you it happened within a week. We just sat down and then I was on holiday. My agent went and spoke to him (Evatt) and called me and said ‘everything’s done’ and when I got back, I signed.

“It happened really quick to be fair. I had other options there, but it weren’t for me. This is the place for me and the gaffer is the right manager for me and the club is the right club for me and I just want to build on with the club.

“It’s a decent contract to be fair. I’m happy with it and to be fair, if I could have signed more I would have. But three years is enough for me.”

The verdict

Not only is this a boost for Bolton fans given what Santos has proven to be able to do in a Bolton shirt, it also suggests that Ian Evatt’s plan in place is something that players can buy into.

Bolton are seemingly on the rise again and will be setting their sights on competing for a play-off spot when the new campaign begins at the end of July.

Not only is Santos’ extended signature good business for the here and now, he is also someone who has what is required to thrive in the higher division, should that happen over the next couple of seasons.

It is an exciting time for Bolton, with Evatt now looking to build around a strong core to the squad to ensure that they will at least be competing at the top-end next time around.