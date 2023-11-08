In a move that has left some Oxford United supporters raging, head coach Liam Manning has opted to move up the EFL pyramid to join Championship outfit Bristol City.

Despite Manning having the U's in a very respectable second position in the League One standings, the 38-year-old has been tempted away from the Kassam Stadium by the higher level of football at Ashton Gate.

Oxford must now move on and find Manning's successor, ideally in the same mould as the former MK Dons bos, but there will be some bitter tastes left in the mouths of United fans due to the quick manner in which he has departed - just eight months after replacing Karl Robinson in the dugout.

Liam Manning's Bristol City contract details

The Bristol City hierarchy have given Manning a big commitment, having tied him down to a three-and-a-half year contract, as per their press release announcing his arrival.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

That means Manning will be under contract until June 2027, which gives him plenty of time to try and work his magic with the current crop of Robins players and whoever else he can sign in the near future.

Manning is likely to have been given a significant wage hike as well from his Oxford deal, which may be one of the factors that was pivotal in his decision to move.

What has Liam Manning said about his Oxford United departure?

It is fair to say that many United supporters are not happy about Manning's decision to depart after less than a year in charge, and the man himself has said that after speaking to his wife and people in the footballing world, he decided that the jump to Ashton Gate was one he couldn't turn down.

“It’s been an extremely full on and intense 24 hours," Manning told the media on Tuesday evening, per the Oxford Mail.

"I was informed yesterday of the approach, in the morning and was work at Oxford.

“I was speaking with my wife, who I’ve dragged around the world in the last five or six years.

“I’ve got some good people around me and spoke to a few people in the game, whose opinions I really trust and respect.

“I got that feedback and then informed the club at Oxford on my decision, that I wanted to move on and join Bristol City.”

And Manning believes that he has left the U's in a better place as to when he arrived, but he wouldn't have jumped ship to just any Championship club if they came calling, stating that what City have to offer appealed to him and his philosophy.

“I had a short time at Oxford, but it was a good time in terms of the progress we made," Manning continued.

"We left the club in a better position than when we joined.

“I wouldn’t have left for any club, that was quite important.

"There were so many things in terms of alignment with the playing group here (at Bristol City), how I see the game and how I want teams to play.

“We achieved quite a lot in a short period of time, saving the club from relegation and then to transition the team completely, and then leave it in a position where they’ve got a healthy squad.

“The fans were great, and it was a really enjoyable good experience for me.”