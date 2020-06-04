Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘I give you Marcelo Bielsa’ – Many Leeds United fans in awe of Phil Hay insight

Published

6 mins ago

on

Marcelo Bielsa has been boosted by the fact his Leeds United squad have seemingly returned to Thorp Arch fitter than they were pre-postponement.  

Leeds sit top of the Championship table and only nine games away from promotion back to the Premier League.

Of course, a break of over three months has stopped their promotion push, but clubs are now working towards a June 20th resume date.

Quiz: The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15

Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season?

For Leeds, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue getting ready for that date, with Bielsa’s squad working harder than most during the break.

A report from Phil Hay in The Athletic has detailed just that, revealing how running tests held by Bielsa upon the players’ return to training has seen Leeds’ squad most better results than they had done before the footballing world shutdown.

The remaining nine games of the Championship season present Leeds with a chance to end a long wait for a Premier League return, and their fans are pleased to see Bielsa leaving no stone unturned in his quest for the top-flight.

Here, we look at the reaction to this insight…

Others were quick to note how Leeds’ preparations match up against their Championship rivals, who have been vocal about the June 20th restart and how it is too early…

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I give you Marcelo Bielsa’ – Many Leeds United fans in awe of Phil Hay insight

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: