‘I give you Marcelo Bielsa’ – Many Leeds United fans in awe of Phil Hay insight

Marcelo Bielsa has been boosted by the fact his Leeds United squad have seemingly returned to Thorp Arch fitter than they were pre-postponement.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table and only nine games away from promotion back to the Premier League.

Of course, a break of over three months has stopped their promotion push, but clubs are now working towards a June 20th resume date.

For Leeds, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue getting ready for that date, with Bielsa’s squad working harder than most during the break.

A report from Phil Hay in The Athletic has detailed just that, revealing how running tests held by Bielsa upon the players’ return to training has seen Leeds’ squad most better results than they had done before the footballing world shutdown.

The remaining nine games of the Championship season present Leeds with a chance to end a long wait for a Premier League return, and their fans are pleased to see Bielsa leaving no stone unturned in his quest for the top-flight.

Here, we look at the reaction to this insight…

I just wanted the rest of the championship to see this. See ye on the 20th lads. #lufc pic.twitter.com/XFNZ0iy13T — Krl (@casco28) June 3, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, i give you Marcelo Bielsa — Dave Taylor (@djt81) June 3, 2020

Jesus Christ – still 17 days of training and preparations to go .. Bielsa is loving this . — ASH (@Ashthebashx) June 3, 2020

Going to be like a greyhound on heat aren’t we — Craig (@CraigLUFC77) June 4, 2020

Others were quick to note how Leeds’ preparations match up against their Championship rivals, who have been vocal about the June 20th restart and how it is too early…

Meanwhile @QPR just let their players eat KFC – we need months of pre season training…. — Pete (@balmy85) June 4, 2020

"Oooh we were all taken aback by the start date "… All bar Bielsa. Roll on the 20th. M.O.T. — Martin McC (@martin1715) June 3, 2020

We need more time though. 3 weeks isn't enough for professional footballers to be ready. 🙄 — Alex (@AJG8701) June 3, 2020

