‘I give up’, ‘What is going on’ – These Barnsley fans react as line-up for Preston clash emerges

It’s fair to say that Poya Asbaghi hasn’t had the immediate impact that he would have wanted to make since arriving at Barnsley almost a month ago.

The Swede was chosen as the man to replace former Austria international Markus Schopp in the dugout at Oakwell after a run of just one victory in 15 matches.

With his only domestic taste of management coming in Sweden, Asbaghi was perhaps always going to find it difficult to adapt at first, but despite not picking up any wins yet there has been reasons to be positive.

The Tykes have picked up back-to-back draws against Peterborough and Huddersfield Town respectively and Asbaghi will now look to pick up his first three points this afternoon against Preston North End.

Already a confirmed absentee for the contest was defender Aapo Halme and a major doubt in the midfield was Romal Palmer, but he has been passed fit for the contest and Asbaghi has made just one change.

That is Clarke Oduor coming in for Aaron Leya Iseka – this is how the Tykes fans are reacting to the selection.

I give up, ALI easily our best player and doesn’t start — ZW_ (@ZW_bfc) December 11, 2021

What’s going on odour upfront all the strikers we have n him upfront omg who picking this team — shaunkirton (@shaunkirton1) December 11, 2021

Why odour and why drop Williams — Harri🇸🇪 (@bfcharri) December 11, 2021

Odour over frieser and cole🤦‍♂️. What is going on…… Can obbi still actually play? — Tommy Thornton (@TommyTh01951861) December 11, 2021

That looks a great team to me.Avit. 3 points COYFR — JIM PARKS (@MAUNGYLIPS) December 11, 2021

now announce real lineup — Brandon Goodman (@AdvisorGoodman) December 11, 2021

odour upfront 🙈 — TP (@djtonypalmer) December 11, 2021

Interesting team selection. — Andrew Sage (@powerslam1973) December 11, 2021