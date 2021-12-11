Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘I give up’, ‘What is going on’ – These Barnsley fans react as line-up for Preston clash emerges

Published

46 seconds ago

on

It’s fair to say that Poya Asbaghi hasn’t had the immediate impact that he would have wanted to make since arriving at Barnsley almost a month ago.

The Swede was chosen as the man to replace former Austria international Markus Schopp in the dugout at Oakwell after a run of just one victory in 15 matches.

With his only domestic taste of management coming in Sweden, Asbaghi was perhaps always going to find it difficult to adapt at first, but despite not picking up any wins yet there has been reasons to be positive.

The Tykes have picked up back-to-back draws against Peterborough and Huddersfield Town respectively and Asbaghi will now look to pick up his first three points this afternoon against Preston North End.

Already a confirmed absentee for the contest was defender Aapo Halme and a major doubt in the midfield was Romal Palmer, but he has been passed fit for the contest and Asbaghi has made just one change.

That is Clarke Oduor coming in for Aaron Leya Iseka – this is how the Tykes fans are reacting to the selection.


