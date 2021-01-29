‘I give up’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club look to offload player

Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter has been told that he can find a new club, according to Football Insider.

Arter was one of 14 new players to arrive at the City Ground over the course of the summer, joining on a three-year deal from AFC Bournemouth.

The Republic of Ireland international has since made 15 appearances for Forest, starting eight times in the Sky Bet Championship.

Arter is currently out injured, and has missed the three games because of that, making only one start since December.

According to Football Insider, though, Forest are now keen to offload Arter before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It would be surprising to see the 31-year-old depart the City Ground so soon after penning a three-year deal on Trentside, with many fans left baffled by the news.

Here’s what some Nottingham Forest fans had to say on the speculation linking Arter with a surprise move away from the City Ground…

Shambles of a club right now. All I hope is that they take a look at thier social accounts every now and again to gauge the mood. Absolute amatuers. — Tom Walters (@Tommyblx) January 29, 2021

So that’s Iannou, Bachirou and Arter – 3 summer signings who may all be gone after only half a season 😂 — Luke (@lukeyboy1865) January 29, 2021

Can we be placed under a transfer embargo specifically for players over the age of 30? — FPL Augur (@FPLaugur) January 29, 2021

That was quick. I've kept meat in the fridge for longer. — RedRedWhine (@RedRedWhine1) January 29, 2021

This club is a joke, getting ridiculous now the whole recruitment crew need gone — Whysall14 (@Josh_nffc) January 29, 2021

Our recruitment might be the best in the league — nffc_joe (@JoeNffc) January 29, 2021

#NFFC is as joke of a club, the people in charge couldn't run a bath!!! — The Political Ape 🇬🇧 #NFFC #RuleBritannia (@king_simian) January 29, 2021

You got to love our recruitment. — mark baker (@APerfectFool) January 29, 2021

Probably for the best. Get these youngsters out, we need some older heads. — Paul Evans (@paulevans_88) January 29, 2021

Another cracking bit of business by Forest 🤣 — spencer clay (@spencerclay2) January 29, 2021

It's just an embarrassment. — Forestman (@cakeyandcrispy) January 29, 2021

What on earth is going on? There has clearly been a fall-out. Things were never right between him and Hughton. Things must be really bad because we're short of midfielders. #nffc https://t.co/Y9t4Lhp8Hw — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) January 29, 2021

The last 3 years have absolutely flown by 😧 #NFFC https://t.co/RwFpaNsNCH — Daniel (@dan_nbry) January 29, 2021