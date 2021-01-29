Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘I give up’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club look to offload player

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter has been told that he can find a new club, according to Football Insider.

Arter was one of 14 new players to arrive at the City Ground over the course of the summer, joining on a three-year deal from AFC Bournemouth.

The Republic of Ireland international has since made 15 appearances for Forest, starting eight times in the Sky Bet Championship.

Arter is currently out injured, and has missed the three games because of that, making only one start since December.

According to Football Insider, though, Forest are now keen to offload Arter before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It would be surprising to see the 31-year-old depart the City Ground so soon after penning a three-year deal on Trentside, with many fans left baffled by the news.

Here’s what some Nottingham Forest fans had to say on the speculation linking Arter with a surprise move away from the City Ground…


