‘I give them some chance, but not a lot’ – Sheffield Wednesday and potential relegation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their tenth defeat of the season on Tuesday night as they were downed 2-0 by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The defeat cements the Owls’ spot at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table whilst also continuing Tony Pulis’ run of no wins as manager of the club.

The Yorkshire outfit now sit seven points from safety with 19 games of the season gone, and things are certainly looking bleak at Hillsborough.

So, with this all in mind, do you give Wednesday any hope of beating the drop this season?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Phil Spencer

I’m not a gambling man but you certainly wouldn’t catch me betting against Sheffield Wednesday this term.

Things have not gone to plan at all for the Owls so far this term but something is telling me that they’ll be just fine.

Tony Pulis is a very experienced manager who knows how to grind out results, and while that’s been tough to do so far, it’s very early days for him.

The Owls have some decent players in the group and if Pulis can add a handful of battle-hardened stars who can make the club hard to beat then it won’t be long before results improve.

There’s certainly three worse teams than Wednesday on paper and I’m backing them to have their heads above water by the time we reach the end of the season.

The big festive Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year was Sheffield Wednesday formed? 1864 1865 1866 1867

Toby Wilding

I give them some chance, but not a lot.

There is of course plenty of time left in the season for them to turn things around, and we have seen remarkable runs like the one Wednesday need to get out of trouble before, so it is far from impossible, and they do still have the option to strengthen their squad in January.

If however, they do not add to their side at the turn of the year, then it will be hard not to fear for them, because right now it seems as though they simply cannot buy a win, regardless of who they come up against, after that big missed opportunity against Forest on Tuesday night.

Add to that the fact that the change in manager failing to bring about any sort of improvement in results, and the consistent below par performance of a number of their senior players, and it does seem as though any chance of Wednesday getting out of their predicament rests on them making some sort of personnel change soon, be that on the pitch, or in the dugout.

Ned Holmes

They’ve certainly got a hope yes.

Things have been dire under Pulis, there’s no doubt about that, but he has never been relegated for a reason and you do feel he could turn things around.

They need some more attacking talent and if they can add enough in January, I can certainly see them coming back from this position.

There is a long, long way to go yet in the 2020/21 campaign. The gap is only seven points, the Owls have time.