“I fully expect to see some movement” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on out-of-favour Burnley player

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been challenged by Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough to pave his way back into the first-team picture at club level.

The 51-year-old told the Burnley shot-stopper that he has six months to get back into the Burnley side, or he needs to move away if he is to continue operating as his nation’s number one.

With Arijanet Muric firmly holding on to the number one spot at Turf Moor as things stand, it will be interesting to see how his situation progresses and whether he will be pushing for a move come January.

Addressing the current situation the 25-year-old shot-stopper finds himself in, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I would assume that come January, he’ll be looking to either get out on loan again or look for a permanent move away.

“He’s 25 years of age now. You can’t be sitting on the bench and playing second fiddle to a number one goalkeeper if you’ve got aspirations to be a top player yourself.

“So yeah, I fully expect to see some movement with Bailey come the January transfer window.”

The verdict

Enjoying a productive stint with Sheffield Wednesday last time out, the 25-year-old certainly possesses the ability to thrive at Championship level.

With excellent reflexes, and being comfortable with the ball at his feet, if any second-tier clubs are looking for a number one in January, it would be no surprise if Peacock-Farrell is high up on their priority list.

Peacock-Farrell will be eager to keep hold of his spot in the national team over the next few months and it will be interesting to see if he gets any minutes with the Clarets before January comes around.

A very good goalkeeper, with an excellent future ahead of him, Baraclough’s public comments could pave the way for clubs to enquire about his availability going into the new year.