Highlights Wrexham's return to the Football League is expected to be a memorable one, as they host MK Dons this weekend.

Wrexham's owners have invested heavily in the club, and with a strong squad already in place, they are expected to push for promotion again this season.

Despite being relegated last season, MK Dons have made changes and will be aiming to bounce back, but Wrexham's squad and home advantage make them the favorites to win.

Wrexham look to make it back-to-back promotions

The Welsh side ended their long stay outside the top four divisions of English football by winning the National League last season in dramatic fashion.

With owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney putting serious money into the club, boss Phil Parkinson will be expected to have the team pushing promotion once again this season, and many observers expect Wrexham to be in the top three come May.

The squad was already packed with quality, so wholesale changes weren’t required, and Will Boyle is the only senior addition so far, although more new faces are expected ahead of the deadline. Plus, they were dealt a blow in their high-profile tour of the US, as star man Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung.

Now though, all attention is on the opener, with MK Dons making the trip to the Racecourse Ground.

MK Dons make changes this summer

After a disappointing previous campaign, it has been a summer of change at MK Dons, with Graham Alexander now in charge.

The 51-year-old has won promotion from this level with Fleetwood in the past, and he has brought in some experienced figures in the window so far, with Craig MacGillivray, Alex Gilbey and MJ Williams among the new recruits.

So, they will fancy their chances of bouncing back at the first attempt, although there are many other clubs who will have similar aims ahead of what is a ridiculously competitive fourth tier this season.

Carlton Palmer predicts Wrexham vs MK Dons result

Even though there were two divisions between the sides last season, it’s Wrexham who start as firm favourites on Saturday, with the raucous home crowd a factor in that.

And, speaking to Football League World, ex-England international Carlton Palmer explained why he thinks Wrexham will pick up all three points on the opening day.

“Wrexham were the National League title winners last season, and they come up against relegated MK Dons.

“One team is on an upward trajectory, and the other team is seemingly on a downwards one. Wrexham will be pushing for automatic promotion again this season, and will definitely be there or thereabouts. For me, MK Dons will struggle this season.

“You only have to look at the squad Wrexham have, they’re full of players who have operated at this level before - I think 20 players in the squad have played in League Two. The top goalscorer, Paul Mullin, scored goals with Cambridge as they were promoted. I fully expect Wrexham to win this game. I’ll go for 2-0.”

Unsurprisingly, tickets for this game have sold out quickly, which includes MK Dons selling their away allocation, meaning it will be a full house at the Racecourse Ground.

When is Wrexham vs MK Dons?

The game will be played at Wrexham’s home stadium on Saturday, August 5, with a 3pm kick-off.