Stockport County have suffered a poor start to the new League Two season but Saturday's victory could well be the turning point.

The team is currently 17th in the table after the opening seven games of the new campaign.

A win over AFC Wimbledon last week gave the side a much-needed three points, which lifted them up the standings.

However, it has been an underwhelming start to the term for the club that finished fourth last year and were a penalty shootout away from earning promotion to League One, which would have been an excellent achievement for the Hatters.

Does Carlton Palmer think Stockport County can still compete for promotion?

Former Stockport midfielder Carlton Palmer has claimed that the manner of the win over the Dons could be very important for instilling belief back in the squad.

The 57-year-old has praised the job Dave Challinor has done with the team and expects him to turn things around after the slow start to the season.

“Dave Challinor has done a magnificent job as manager of Stockport County thus far,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It has to be said that they’ve had a slow start to the season, which will be disappointing for Dave and the club.

“But I fully expect Stockport to be in the running come the end of the season for automatic promotion.

“Coming behind to beat Wimbledon will do him no harm and give him confidence to kickstart the season.

“What they need now is back-to-back wins and the confidence can really start to flow and the belief.

“But they have a fixture next with MK Dons, who are flying high in fourth place.”

Stockport have earned four points from their last two games, doubling their tally for the campaign so far.

Big games ahead will prove a real test of whether this team has turned things around or if the Wimbledon clash was a false dawn.

Stockport did impressively to earn a place in the play-off final in their first year in League Two last season, but are finding it difficult to maintain that kind of form over a second campaign.

This upcoming run of games is a chance to prove that they have put the disappointment of Wembley behind them.

Next up for Stockport are MK Dons, Wrexham, Accrington Stanley, and Forest Green Rovers.

A winning run could see them shoot right back up the League Two table.

How important could this win over Wimbledon prove for Stockport?

Sometimes all it can take to turn things around is one big result that brings some confidence back to a squad.

The Wimbledon win could do that for this Stockport side that will be aiming for another promotion push this year.

The fixtures with MK Dons and Wrexham over the next couple of weeks will be a good opportunity to gain some ground on the top of the table with the two teams currently sitting fourth and seventh.

But defeats would be a real blow to the team’s promotion hopes, giving them a lot of work to make up in the proceeding weeks to make up for the lost points.