‘I formally apologise’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss one player after late win

Lyle Taylor scored two goals in stoppage time to help Nottingham Forest beat Bristol City 2-1 last night and continue their unbeaten run under Steve Cooper, which has caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club.

The Reds travelled to the South West high in confidence after taking 10 points from their first four games with Cooper at the helm but City took a first-half lead through 18-year-old Alex Scott.

A fingertip saved stopped Nahki Wells making it two after the break and then the introduction of Taylor saw the Robins’ hopes of a first home win under Nigel Pearson dashed.

The 31-year-old was on the pitch for just over 10 minutes in total but levelled from the spot after Brennan Johnson was fouled by Nathan Baker and then grabbed the winner less than a minute later.

Joe Lolley’s curling effort was parried straight into Taylor by a diving Dan Bentley, giving the striker the easiest of finishes to claim all three points and send the away end wild.

The former Charlton Athletic forward has struggled for form since joining the Reds in the summer of 2020 but he’ll be hoping last night’s brace can help him kick-start his City Ground career.

He certainly seems to have the fans onside, with many taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about him after yesterday’s display…

Well played Lyle. You’ve showed great patience – it’s a team game and you are a great team player! — Mikey_D (@MichaelCharle15) October 19, 2021

Love the desire to go on and win it.

Chuffed to bits for you, well played 👍 — RedFed (@Martin24779147) October 19, 2021

Well played Lyle. Took some cajones to take the penalty and then the sheer bloody desire to win when most would’ve settled. Fair play to you, that was fantastic.

Can’t wait to wear my pink @CR_UK Foret shirt to the CG soon. #YouReds — Gareth (@ErfinderRotwang) October 19, 2021

Fair play to Taylor tonight he’s had some criticism but hopefully this is the spark he needs #nffc — SS (@superstu1979) October 19, 2021

Re-watching the last few mins, the part of Taylor's performance that sticks with me is that after the pen he immediately went and grabbed the ball out the net — as if to say, come on lads let's get another one to finish em'. That speaks Cooper's 'big club' mentality to me #nffc — PardeepP (@pardeepp02) October 19, 2021

I formally apologise for anything I ever said about Lyle Taylors footballing ability. — Joe 🌳 (@NFFCJoe) October 19, 2021