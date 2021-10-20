Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘I formally apologise’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss one player after late win

Published

15 mins ago

on

Lyle Taylor scored two goals in stoppage time to help Nottingham Forest beat Bristol City 2-1 last night and continue their unbeaten run under Steve Cooper, which has caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club.

The Reds travelled to the South West high in confidence after taking 10 points from their first four games with Cooper at the helm but City took a first-half lead through 18-year-old Alex Scott.

A fingertip saved stopped Nahki Wells making it two after the break and then the introduction of Taylor saw the Robins’ hopes of a first home win under Nigel Pearson dashed.

The 31-year-old was on the pitch for just over 10 minutes in total but levelled from the spot after Brennan Johnson was fouled by Nathan Baker and then grabbed the winner less than a minute later.

Joe Lolley’s curling effort was parried straight into Taylor by a diving Dan Bentley, giving the striker the easiest of finishes to claim all three points and send the away end wild.

The former Charlton Athletic forward has struggled for form since joining the Reds in the summer of 2020 but he’ll be hoping last night’s brace can help him kick-start his City Ground career.

Did these 25 Nottingham Forest transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

1) Have Nottingham Forest ever signed Glenn Murray from Brighton?

He certainly seems to have the fans onside, with many taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about him after yesterday’s display…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I formally apologise’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss one player after late win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: