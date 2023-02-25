“I focus on myself” – Coventry City player issues message on individual race with Middlesbrough player

Viktor Gyokeres scored his 15th goal in the Championship this season as Coventry City kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

The Swede also provided a first half assist for Jamie Allen to open the scoring after drifting out wide and being fed through in behind by Luke McNally.

It seems widely accepted that Gyokeres will be playing in the Premier League next season after high profile interest arose in the January transfer window.

Chuba Akpom has pulled away in the race for the second tier golden boot amidst Middlesbrough‘s incredible rise under Michael Carrick with Gyokeres cutting the gap to four goals this afternoon.

After the game Gyokeres offered a determined response to Sky Sports when asked about the individual accolade.

He said: “He’s (Akpom) in good form but I am as well, hopefully I can keep it going.

“I focus on myself, I want to score every game so we’ll see how far I can get with that.”

The 24-year-old was unselfish in supplying an assist for Allen in a position where he could have elected to taking on a shot, and so there is no concern of the race for the golden boot clouding his judgment over what is best for the team.

The Verdict

The Sky Blues’ defensive shape was very impressive considering the Black Cats had 71% possession and the kind of movement that the likes of Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke offer.

This is becoming a very difficult role for Joe Gelhardt to play, as a lone striker, but he was up against one of the best backlines in the division and in that Tony Mowbray should show patience in him.

There is still a long way to go for the Sky Blues with Kasey Palmer coming off with what looked like a hamstring injury in the second half.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand showed his versatility in an attacking midfield role before moving to left wing back after coming, while Gustavo Hamer chipped in with a beautiful pre-assist for what proved to be the game’s winning goal, finished off by Gyokeres.