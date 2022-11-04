“I firmly believe” – Pundit discusses Peterborough United’s chances of automatic promotion

Peterborough United will be hoping to bounce immediately back to the Championship following their relegation from the second tier last time out.

Posh, who have won their last three League One matches, currently sit 10 points from Plymouth Argyle in first and six points from Ipswich Town in second.

As well as sitting fourth in the division, Grant McCann’s side are also fourth in the third-tier scoring charts with their 32 goals thus far this season.

Assessing whether he can see Posh challenging for automatic promotion as the campaign progresses, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, you can never rule anybody out of the automatic race. We’ve seen that you can never do that.

“But I firmly believe that the top two will be decided by Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

“I thought Portsmouth were going to be in the mix. They’ve dropped off a little bit. That’s not to say they might not come back into the mix.

“You can’t argue with Peterborough at the moment. It’s a terrific run they’ve been on. Four wins, one draw. That’s a great run of form to apply pressure.

But I don’t know if they’ve the squad depth to compete with the likes of Ipswich, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.”

The verdict

As Palmer quite rightly alludes to, you cannot rule Posh out when the season is still in its infancy, and whilst it is the current top three that have been grabbing the headlines, Peterborough have managed to keep pace.

Portsmouth also have all the tools to compete with the three clubs leading the way and they will be eager to take full advantage of the games in hand they have.

Peterborough certainly have a squad full of talent for League One level, it is just a case of whether or not they have what it takes to continue picking up results in such a competitive division.

There is still lots of football to be played in the third tier this season, and for that reason, there could be conversations about other club’s automatic promotion credentials later down the line.