Highlights Sunderland surprised many by sacking Tony Mowbray after three winless games and dropping out of the play-off places.

Interim manager Mike Dodds will lead the team against West Brom, with no clear frontrunners for the permanent head coach role.

Former midfielder Carlton Palmer believes it was a harsh decision and Sunderland may regret it, but time will tell.

Sunderland surprised many on Monday night with the announcement that Tony Mowbray had been sacked as manager.

The 60-year-old had overseen three games in a row without a win prior to his dismissal, with his most recent game being a 1-1 draw away to Millwall.

The team slipped out of the play-off places following their poor run of form, which has led to his departure after 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge on a temporary basis while the Black Cats search for Mowbray’s successor.

Dodds is expected to oversee the clash this weekend at home to promotion rivals West Brom, with no immediate candidates emerging as the favourite to take on the role of head coach.

Did Tony Mowbray deserve more time at Sunderland?

Carlton Palmer admitted that he was surprised by Sunderland’s decision to relieve Mowbray of his duties.

The former midfielder believes it is a decision that the club may come to regret, but that only time will tell.

“I find this incredible that Sunderland have relieved Tony Mowbray of his duties,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Tony has been in charge of Sunderland for 15 months, guided Sunderland into the play-offs last season and they sit ninth in the table, only three points off a play-off place.

“I understand that Sunderland are in a bad run currently, winning just two of their last nine league games, but this is a little harsh.

“I always felt that something was amiss here.

“Sunderland consistently have been linked with other managers in the summer, not announcing the extension of Tony’s contract publicly.

“It was almost as if the club was waiting for an excuse to relieve him of his duties.

“Sunderland’s loss in my opinion, but time will tell.”

Sunderland's position in the Championship table

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are ninth in the Championship table going into this weekend’s fixture at home to the Baggies.

The gap between the two clubs is five points in favour of Albion, who sit fifth in the second division standings.

Victory for Sunderland could lift them back into the play-off places, and would bring them to within two points of Carlos Corberan’s side.

However, defeat could see them fall outside of the top half of the table, and fall eight points behind their promotion rivals.

Dodds may also be in charge for next week’s midweek clash against Leeds United, which is another big game at the top of the Championship, with the two teams meeting on 12 December.

What next for Sunderland?

Mowbray will surely find another role in management soon if he wants to as he earned a lot of praise for his work at Sunderland.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats must get someone in place quickly given the number of important games up ahead, as well the January transfer window next month.

A lot of names have been thrown around so far, but nothing concrete has come to fruition, but Sunderland will likely want someone comfortable working under their current structure, alongside Kristjaan Speakman.

They will be tasked with getting the best out of a young squad in order to raise their transfer value and fight for Premier League promotion.