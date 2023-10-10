Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer criticizes Birmingham City for sacking manager John Eustace, citing the team's positive performance and recent victories.

Palmer questions the loyalty of football clubs towards managers and players and highlights the pressure managers face in a results-based industry.

Palmer questions the decision to potentially replace Eustace with Wayne Rooney and suggests that it is a risky move considering the team's strong position in the table.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has criticised Birmingham City for their decision to sack manager John Eustace.

Eustace was surprisingly dismissed by the Blues on Monday, despite the club sitting sixth in the Championship table after picking up 18 points from their first 11 games.

After being Huddersfield Town 4-1 on Tuesday night, Birmingham made it back-to-back victories with a 3-1 win over local rivals West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, but the club decided it was the right time to make a change.

Former Derby County and DC United manager Wayne Rooney is expected to be appointed as Eustace's replacement in the coming days, and the board said in a statement on the club's official website that the new manager will be "responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace".

Eustace had been in charge at St Andrew's since July 2022, and he led the club to a 17th-placed finish last season.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer condemned the Blues' decision to part company with Eustace, but he believes it will not be long before the 43-year-old is back in work.

"I find it incredible that John Eustace has been sacked as manager of Birmingham City," Palmer said.

"This is where when fans talk about loyalty with managers and players, I have some sympathy with the managers and players.

"Why show loyalty when you get treated like this?

"You have to do the best thing for yourself as a player and manager, that's all you can do these days.

"The new owners when they first came in were linked with Mark Hughes.

"The owners are American and it's clear they intend to install Wayne Rooney as their next manager.

"Who knows whether sacking John is a mistake, but to sack John sitting sixth in the Championship having won their last two games, and beating their local rivals West Bromwich Albion 3-1 last time out, has astonished me.

"From what I'm hearing, the director of football Gardner was instrumental in the sacking, saying he wanted to see more entertaining football.

"We all want to see more entertaining football, but the bottom line is managers are in a results-based industry, and the pressure in the game these days does not allow the manager the luxury of time.

"It will be interesting when they employ a new head coach if they play exciting football, but get beat every week or not get the desired results, I'd like to see Gardner's take on that.

"John, I'm sure, will be back in work soon enough given the job he has done in difficult circumstances."

Were Birmingham City right to sack John Eustace?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it was an incredibly harsh decision to sack Eustace.

Eustace did an excellent job to keep Birmingham clear of any relegation trouble last season despite working in difficult circumstances, and his side had enjoyed a positive start to the new campaign.

While Rooney did a creditable job at Derby, his overall record in management raises questions about whether he is the right man to implement the winning mentality the board have demanded.

It is a huge risk to replace Eustace with the club sitting in a strong position in the table, and it feels like an unnecessary gamble to take.