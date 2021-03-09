‘I find it absolutely astonishing’ – Wayne Rooney issues blunt message ahead of busy Derby County schedule

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has criticised the planning over the Easter period regarding the international break.

There is scheduled to be an international break on the weekend of the 27th of March, just a few days before Good Friday.

Derby, who play four games in the month of March, are also set to host Luton Town on the 2nd of April, just a few days after the international break.

Quiz: Have each of these 24-ex Derby County players retired or not?

1 of 24 Rob Hulse Retired Still playing

Wayne Rooney is baffled by this, and has moved to criticise the ‘terrible’ planning over the Easter period.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I find it absolutely astonishing that the international game is on Wednesday night and we play a Friday game at three o’clock.

“The players who play Wednesday night won’t play Friday. I think the planning is absolutely terrible.”

Derby face Barnsley, Millwall, Brentford and Stoke City this month, and the Rams will be desperate to pick up some points and put daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

The Rams lost 1-0 to Coventry City at the weekend courtesy of Maxime Biamou’s strike, and sit 19th in the Championship with a six-point gap between themselves and 22nd.

The Verdict

It does seem quite bizarre and it doesn’t given them an awful lot of recovery.

David Marshall, Kamil Jozwiak and Jason Knight have all played for their country this season, and you would probably expect them to be called up again.

Marshall is currently out injured, so if he does play, then it isn’t the best of schedules for a player who has only just returned from a spell on the sidelines.

Rooney will be hoping that this doesn’t come back to bite them as they prepare for some important games.