‘I feel sorry for their fans’ – Neil Warnock has his say on Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation battle

Neil Warnock has admitted he has sympathy for Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters as they face relegation because of the points deduction that they were hit with.

The Owls started the season 12 points behind the rest of the league after breaching spending rules, although that was halved to six following an appeal.

And, that has proved costly, with Darren Moore’s men currently four points from safety following defeat to Warnock’s Middlesbrough today.

Despite supporting and previously managing Sheffield United, the experienced boss didn’t take pleasure from Wednesday’s plight, as he told Yorkshire Live that the off-field decision has been costly, although he insists they still have a chance of surviving.

“I’m glad that it’s not decided. It would be great if they could beat Forest and take it to the last game. They have got to beat Forest. If they beat Forest, Derby are under immense pressure. I feel sorry for their fans because of the points deduction.”

Goals from Yannick Bolasie, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore sealed the points for Boro against Wednesday today, with Josh Windass scoring for the visitors.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

Defeat today was a major blow for Wednesday but they still have a fighting chance of staying up and they obviously have the potentially massive final day game against Derby that could decide things.

Warnock’s comments probably won’t be well received by the Owls fans, but he has been respectful in the past few days and you can’t argue with what he says here.

Clearly, the points deduction has been crucial this season and it will be hard to for the fans to take if the gap remains as it is, meaning the team have effectively been sent down because of financial breaches.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.