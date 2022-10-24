“I feel sorry for Mark Hudson” – Ex-Cardiff City player issues verdict on managerial vacancy

Ex-Cardiff City player Andy Legg believes that interim manager Mark Hudson deserves more time to try and prove his credentials, signalling that the hierarchy should not rush to go for someone else despite three defeats on the spin.

The Bluebirds have been without a permanent manager since mid-September when Steve Morison was relieved of his duties following a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Hudson, a former Cardiff player himself, was an assistant coach to Morison on the touchline and he has stepped in on a temporary basis and took seven points out of his first possible nine.

9 quickfire questions about Cardiff City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 How many different brands have sponsored Cardiff City in the 21st Century? 5 7 9 11

However, results have spiralled since with three losses in succession, with the most recent being a South Wales Derby defeat on Sunday afternoon to bitter rivals Swansea City.

Despite the recent results – and the subsequent drop in the table to 20th position – former Cardiff left-sided player Legg thinks that Vincent Tan and co should stick with Hudson for the time being and perhaps add some experience to the backroom staff instead.

“I would possibly stick with him,” Legg said, per the BBC.

“I would like to give him a bit more time. Don’t judge him on the last three results because the two games before Swansea, they actually played okay but refereeing decisions cost them dearly.

“I feel sorry for Mark Hudson. He hasn’t got a lot to back him up – his backroom staff is very thin and there’s not a lot of experience there.

“If they are going to persist with Mark I think they have to bring somebody in with him, with a bit of experience possibly, or do they go and ring the changes again?”

The Verdict

Hudson has been dealt a tough hand in his role as interim boss due to the fact he’s not got much experience around him and he’s having to deal with a squad that got completely overhauled during the summer.

It makes the decision to part company with Morison in the first place look even more silly, and there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of stability at the club right now.

Whilst it is true and fair to say that refereeing decisions in the two matches before the defeat to Swansea have gone against them, they still had the chance to get points from both fixtures, so that cannot really be blamed.

For Hudson though, he should probably get until the break for the FIFA World Cup in a few weeks’ time to try and prove himself a bit more, and then Cardiff should use that break to find someone who can potentially turn their fortunes around.