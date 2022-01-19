Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘I feel sick’, ‘Tough one’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as valuation of Premier League target revealed

Nottingham Forest are thought to be holding out for £18m from Brentford for forward Brennan Johnson.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Reds, contributing five goals and five assists as well as impressing with his general play.

Unsurprisingly, his form has caught the eye, with the Bees having tracked Johnson for some time and they are hoping to bring him to the Premier League this month.

That’s after The Athletic revealed Thomas Frank’s side are willing to pay £15m to land the attacker, although the update states that Forest will not sell unless £18m is paid for the player.

Whether Brentford will stump up that amount remains to be seen but the update suggests talks have taken place between the clubs.

With Johnson out of contract in 18 months, the club could be in a difficult position if he doesn’t sign, so there was plenty of debate as to whether this £18m would be a good deal.

