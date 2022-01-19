‘I feel sick’, ‘Tough one’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as valuation of Premier League target revealed

Nottingham Forest are thought to be holding out for £18m from Brentford for forward Brennan Johnson.

Brentford are willing to break club transfer record by spending £15m on Brennan Johnson at Forest.#NFFC don’t want to sell but would for £18m. Brentford persistent but don’t want to go too high. Full details in ⁦@TheAthleticUK⁩ transfer tracker ⬇️ https://t.co/E7QooXcTPp — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) January 18, 2022

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Reds, contributing five goals and five assists as well as impressing with his general play.

Unsurprisingly, his form has caught the eye, with the Bees having tracked Johnson for some time and they are hoping to bring him to the Premier League this month.

That’s after The Athletic revealed Thomas Frank’s side are willing to pay £15m to land the attacker, although the update states that Forest will not sell unless £18m is paid for the player.

Whether Brentford will stump up that amount remains to be seen but the update suggests talks have taken place between the clubs.

With Johnson out of contract in 18 months, the club could be in a difficult position if he doesn’t sign, so there was plenty of debate as to whether this £18m would be a good deal.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I feel sick now 😔🤑 — Jx (@funoxfordjim) January 18, 2022

Tough one he is a massive part of the team now its seems he is reluctant to sign a new deal so his max value is this window..would rather him stay until end of season but money talks £18m seems cheap but would allow forest to add 3/4 quality additions strengthen first team — Deano7312 (@12bw1312) January 18, 2022

It's a tricky one – refuse the offers hope that he can fire us into the Premier League Ends up being worth a lot more than £15/£18 million that way But if we don't make it kick ourselves and sell him for a lot less – unless we sort his contract out in the meantime! — Owain Parry (@owskie81) January 18, 2022

Do you think that 18mill is still relatively cheap in today's market when someone like C Wood has gone for 25mill to newcastle — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) January 18, 2022

Just when Forest fans were starting to get excited. Oh well, the last fortnight has been good. One of these seasons we’ll hang on to our star player and try to get out of this league. — Kevin Marriott 💙 (@KJMsport57) January 18, 2022

Tough one! Would hate it. But have confidence in Murphy & Co to make good choices on replacements should it have to happen. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) January 18, 2022

Would he a shame to loose him so close to the end of the window but 18 million is a lot of money, if invested wisely. #nffc — Luke Musto (@LukeMusto1) January 18, 2022