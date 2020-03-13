‘I feel like starting trouble’ – Lyle Taylor shares cryptic post amid off-field Charlton Athletic crisis

Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor has sent a cryptic message on Instagram as off-field issues at The Valley continue to escalate after a turbulent week.

Public opinion has turned emphatically on chairman Matt Southall after a civil war broke out between him and Charlton’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer earlier this week.

Now Taylor, who turned down a new contract from East Street Investments, has hinted that not all was as it seemed during those negotiations, with a couple of posts on his Instagram story.

The first was a stock photo featuring Kermit The Frog which came with the caption: “I feel like starting trouble”.

However, he then shared a second post afterwards, reading: “But I won’t”, along with a gif of a woman eating popcorn and a devilish emoji.

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Matt Southall of wasting the club’s money on cars and apartments.

However, the chairman bit back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he refuted the allegations and said he would be pursuing Nimer in the courts for defamation.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

Another statement was released on Thursday, however, in which the club seemingly through their support behind Southall before a dramatic clash at The Valley that night, however, which reportedly saw members of staff sacked and police called.

The verdict

It will be absolutely fascinating to hear what comes out when Taylor is finally allowed to tell his side of the story.

He was very much made the victim by Southall and ESI when it came to his contract negotiations, insisting that they had offered him brilliant terms and that it was, pretty much, all down to the player.

This latest crisis, however, has shown that it is clearly not the case and the more players and members of staff continue to turn on Southall, the clearer it becomes who the problem is.