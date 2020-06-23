‘I feel he has a lot more to offer’ – Sheffield Wednesday face decision over move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The short-term and long-term future of Josh Windass remains uncertain as things stand, with a potential extension to his loan at Sheffield Wednesday understood to be up in the air following a recent injury.

Windass joined the Owls on loan from Wigan on transfer deadline day, scoring twice in four games before the delay, and has previously indicated that he’d be keen to join permanently.

The 26-year-old current contract with the Latics is set to expire in the summer and given his loan move to Wednesday, you feel his future lies away from the DW Stadium.

So, should Wednesday look to sign him permanently in the upcoming window?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I really can’t call this.

We’ve seen some decent stuff from him but I think the decision would have been made based on the final weeks of this season and he’s ended up getting injured.

That’s obviously one of those things and it is no-one’s fault but it makes it no easier for him to convince the Owls to keep him.

Clearly, he is open to a stay and when he has played he has looked motivated but whether that’s enough without playing any matches in the remainder of the season is hard to say.

However, the injury he has got should mean he still has a chance if Monk decides he wants to see more of him in the final weeks and if he plays regularly I think that’s a sign that he’s staying put. Personally, I would sign him.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think he’s done enough to warrant a permanent deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

I was surprised to see Windass sign for the Owls on loan from Wigan in the first place, and I’m still not convinced that it was the best move for him.

Garry Monk already has a number of options available to him in Windass’ position, so it’s not surprising to see that he’s not featured regularly in the Sheffield Wednesday team since the move.

The Owls haven’t been anywhere near good enough since the turn of the New Year, and Monk needs to have a real clear out of the deadwood in the team at the moment.

Unfortunately for Windass, I think he falls into that category, and I’d rather see an academy player being given a chance in the first-team, than a player that hasn’t made a significant impact whilst on loan with the club.

Sam Rourke

If the money involved was right, I’d do it.

I’m a fan of Windass and think he offers energy and drive in attacking areas, whilst also has an eye for goal.

He’s not been afforded too many first-team minutes at Hillsborough mind, with injury niggles preventing a consistent run in the starting eleven.

But, Windass has notched two goals in the four Championship appearances he’s had for Garry Monk’s men, and I feel he has a lot more to offer at Wednesday.

Windass is reaching the peak years of his career and if the Owls could snap the former Rangers man up on a fair-priced deal, it’s something they should look to do.