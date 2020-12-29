Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘I feel bad for Max Bird’ – Many Derby County fans react to emerging Rams team news pre-Birmingham

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day setback against Preston when they travel to Birmingham in their final game of 2020 this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s team looked good to extend their unbeaten Championship run to seven matches against the Deepdale outfit until captain Alan Browne curled home a stunning last-gasp winner.

That defeat means the Rams remain in the danger-zone heading into tonight’s fixture, but can end the year above the dotted-line if they better Rotherham’s result against Barnsley or they win and rivals Nottingham Forest lose at Stoke City.

And Rooney has responded to the Preston defeat by making two changes to the side that started the game at Pride Park.

One of those is enforced – with striker Martyn Waghorn starting a three-match suspension for his first-half sending off against Preston, and is replaced by Louis Sibley, whilst there’s one alteration to the back-four as Craig Forsyth comes in for teenager Lee Buchanan at left-back.

Here’s how the Pride Park faithful have been reacting to Rooney’s team selection:


