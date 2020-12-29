‘I feel bad for Max Bird’ – Many Derby County fans react to emerging Rams team news pre-Birmingham

Derby County will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day setback against Preston when they travel to Birmingham in their final game of 2020 this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s team looked good to extend their unbeaten Championship run to seven matches against the Deepdale outfit until captain Alan Browne curled home a stunning last-gasp winner.

That defeat means the Rams remain in the danger-zone heading into tonight’s fixture, but can end the year above the dotted-line if they better Rotherham’s result against Barnsley or they win and rivals Nottingham Forest lose at Stoke City.

And Rooney has responded to the Preston defeat by making two changes to the side that started the game at Pride Park.

One of those is enforced – with striker Martyn Waghorn starting a three-match suspension for his first-half sending off against Preston, and is replaced by Louis Sibley, whilst there’s one alteration to the back-four as Craig Forsyth comes in for teenager Lee Buchanan at left-back.

Here’s how the Pride Park faithful have been reacting to Rooney’s team selection:

Where is Ibe I thought he was fit now but I guess not absolute joke of a signing — sam_greaves07 (@SGreaves07) December 29, 2020

HOW ARE YOU GONNA POST THAT AND GET US EXCITED AND HES ON THE BENCH — Callum🐏 (@AttackingGoalie) December 29, 2020

I Feel bad for Max bird, seems to have had one bad game and hasn’t featured much since — ethandcfc10 (@ethandcfc10) December 29, 2020

About as strong as possible given the injuries. Knight will perform wherever played but he does perform so much better when central. Gordon at 16 years old makes us all feel old right? #BCFCvDCFC https://t.co/XlJnz8qgfj — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) December 29, 2020

Solid team. Gordon in bench 😍 https://t.co/RuxoGvWD2A — christmas DJ (@DANIELDJ___) December 29, 2020

Great to see Gordon on the bench. Makes sense to drop Buchanan, Fozzy has played decently as his deputy. Hopefully it’s Sibley from the right rather than Knight, he’s made that number 8 spot his recently. Come on the boys #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/touwbDG48g — Ed Anguish (@ed_anguish) December 29, 2020

fozzy and sibley starting🤢 https://t.co/fS7M7d4gXN — conor fan of league 1 (@conornotpriv) December 29, 2020

I quite like this team! Shame to see Buchanan dropped to the bench, and would have preferred to see Ibe on the right rather than Knight. But we move! Come on the Rams! #DCFC #DCFCfans #DCFCvsBCFC https://t.co/QcjmdscSlV — Ryan 🐏 (@ryangj) December 29, 2020

Surely getting to the point where we just cut our losses on Jordon Ibe? https://t.co/Nq579HATJr — Neil (@_neilbates) December 29, 2020