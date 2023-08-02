After two years away from the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday have returned to the second tier of English football - but perhaps not in the way that was expected.

The Owls had to settle for the play-offs after missing out on automatic promotion but they navigated their way through Peterborough United and Barnsley to return to where they last were in 2021.

They have not brought Darren Moore along for the ride though as he exited the club as manager just three weeks after triumphing at Wembley, with owner Dejphon Chansiri citing unreasonable contract demands for his departure.

Since then, former Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has arrived as his replacement and his first competitive match in charge will take place on Friday night as Wednesday open up the 2023-24 Championship season against newly-relegated Southampton.

Who have Sheffield Wednesday signed ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season?

Wednesday's transfer business was incredibly quiet up until last week, with the Owls finally getting their house in order and signing new players.

Reece James signed permanently from Blackpool following last season's loan before Munoz was appointed, but the Spaniard had to wait three weeks to land his first new acquisition in the form of Chilean right-back Juan Delgado from Pacos de Ferreira.

Following him in was another right-back in Sporting Gijon's Pol Valentin, whilst ex-Man United centre-back Di'Shon Bernard has also arrived on a free transfer.

Monaco winger Anthony Musaba and Preston North End central defender Bambo Diaby are expected to be the next arrivals at Hillsborough as Munoz fleshes his squad out ahead of the new campaign.

Where does Don Goodman think Sheffield Wednesday will finish in the 2023-24 Championship?

Prominent EFL pundit Don Goodman thinks that Wednesday are going to end up not just in the bottom half of the table but they will be looking at perhaps a relegation battle with their current squad.

"I was surprised to see Darren Moore get the sack and I was disappointed really," Goodman said when talking to Football League World via OLBG.

"I don't know the genuine reasons and I don't think we'll ever find out, but clearly something wasn't right there.

"Darren broke records: points totals, clean sheets and unbeaten runs.

"He broke club records, bearing in mind how old this club is, achieved promotion but still his job was always under threat until that last second winning playoff goal.

"It was an open secret really; I am surprised they followed through with it but I suppose it isn't that surprising in the end from all the rumoured talk.

"It's the way the owner runs the football club, he makes decisions that leaves people scratching their heads.

"I looked at the recruitment specifically for Sheffield Wednesday because last season it was the oldest average age for a starting XI in League One.

"What struck me is the lack of mobility throughout the team and genuine athleticism.

"Whilst they were able to dig out results in League One, I don't see that happening in the Championship.

"If they can get anywhere near the top half, then that's a massive success for them.

"But I fear they'll be in the bottom third looking over their shoulder a little bit."