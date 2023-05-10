Carlton Palmer has backed Luton Town to edge out Sunderland "over a tight two legs" and progress to the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Palmer believes playing the second leg at Kenilworth Road will help the Hatters but believes it's a "very, very close tie to call" after the pair both finished the season on unbeaten runs.

The Hatters and Middlesbrough had already booked their place in the Championship play-offs but a dramatic final day saw Coventry City join them and then Sunderland snatch sixth place from Millwall.

That means the Black Cats will host Luton at the Stadium of Light at 5:30pm on Saturday 13th May before heading to Kenilworth Road for the reverse fixture on Tuesday 16th May, which is an 8pm kick-off.

In the other semi-final, Coventry will host Boro at the Coventry Building Society Arena at midday on Sunday 14th May and the second leg will be played the Riverside on Wednesday 17th May, which is also an 8pm kick-off.

Carlton Palmer tips Luton Town to knock Sunderland out

The last four games between Luton and Sunderland have ended as 1-1 draws, including two this season, and the play-off semi-final is just as tough to call.

The Hatters are deserving of their third-place finish and may well be favourites as a result but we have so often seen the side that sneak into sixth late on, as Tony Mowbray's side have this term, have success.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer tipped Luton to edge out Sunderland and reach the final at Wembley.

He said: "I think this is a very, very close tie to call. Two teams in good form coming into the end of the season. Luton Town, three wins and three draws in their last six. Sunderland, four wins and two draws.

"The second leg is at Luton and I fancy them, just, over a tight two legs."

Sunderland injury issues

Both play-off semi-finals are hard to call but you do wonder whether Sunderland's injuries may finally catch up with them against Luton.

Rob Edwards' side physicality has proven a nightmare for opposition defenders this term and the Black Cats look to be left with a makeshift backline after more injury blows.

Danny Batth, Dan Ballard, and Aji Alese are all sidelined at the moment while Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch both picked up issues on the final day, which could mean they miss some of the two-legged tie.

It remains to be seen what changes Mowbray makes in an attempt to deal with that but it could be an issue against the likes of Carlton Morris.