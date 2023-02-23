“I fancy a few goals” – EFL expert predicts score for Coventry City’s clash with Sunderland

This Saturday afternoon’s televised EFL clash sees two clubs who will see themselves as Championship play-off contenders square off in the form of Coventry City and Sunderland.

Just four points and three league positions separate the two clubs, with the Black Cats sitting in eighth spot on 49 points and the Sky Blues in 11th on 45, but a victory for City on home soil will reduce the gap in points to just the one.

In the reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 campaign, it looked as though Jack Clarke’s 12th-minute effort was going to be the difference between the two sides in the Wearsiders’ Championship homecoming – only for Viktor Gyokeres to notch an equaliser six minutes from time to continue his good form on from the 2021-22 campaign.

Both clubs have been somewhat inconsistent over the course of the campaign, with Sunderland’s form being good in spite of having talisman Ross Stewart missing for much of the season, whilst Coventry won just one of their first 10 matches before finally finding their feet, although their form has dipped overall since the start of 2023.

There are goals aplenty in both sides if they are in-form in the final third, and EFL pundit David Prutton is expecting a fun encounter with a 2-2 draw predicted – a result which wouldn’t exactly help either club’s push for the top six though.

“Are Coventry back on form? After a little dip after the World Cup break they seem to have picked up again, and have enjoyed a couple of good wins on the bounce,” Prutton said in his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Sunderland have slipped a little this week.

“A lot of games in a short spell looks like it has maybe caught up with them, slightly.

“Still, they’ll be up for this one, and I fancy a few goals.

“But I can’t split them. Score draw.”

The Verdict

Like many Championship fixtures on a weekly basis, this one is hard to call.

If Coventry didn’t lose Callum O’Hare to a season ending injury a couple of months ago, they could be in an even better position in the table, but Gyokeres is doing his best without his service to almost single-handedly fire the club into the top six.

But Sunderland are a creative side and they will not be travelling to the CBS Arena to sit back – they have many flair players in their attack and they will get the ball on the floor and make things happen.

A 2-1 defeat to Rotherham though this week will have been a real blow to the squad but they cannot let it drag them down as Coventry will smell blood and look to make them leave the Midlands empty-handed.