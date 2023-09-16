The summer transfer window saw many near misses of players who could have either joined Championship clubs or left for pastures new, and one player who saw interest from multiples sides was Joseph Paintsil.

A Ghanaian winger plying his trade for Genk of Belgium, the 25-year-old - who has been capped nine times for his country - had a simply fantastic 2022-23 season, scoring 18 times and also notching 14 assists in 39 matches played.

That of course led to significant interest ahead of the summer window, with Premier League trio Brentford, Fulham and Brighton all linked.

However, towards the end of the transfer window it looked as though Paintsil may have been heading to the Championship instead, with Leeds United one of the clubs keen to strike a deal.

United wanted to do a €10 million deal, and at that point he had already reportedly turned down Southampton as well, who were looking at him as Nathan Tella's replacement.

A deal however to take Paintsil to Elland Road stalled, whilst a potential swap deal at Saints involving giant striker Paul Onuachu heading back to Genk didn't materialise in the end, despite reports suggesting that Paintsil was ready to travel to England for a medical.

What has Joseph Paintsil said about turning Leeds and Southampton down?

Whilst both Leeds and Southampton will probably be chasing promotion to the Premier League come the end of the 2023-24 season, it seems as though this was not enough for Paintsil, whose ambitions sounds like he wanted a move to a top flight club somewhere if he was going to get one.

“I’m still here. There were many rumors, many possibilities,” Paintsil told Het Laatste Nieuws - via Sport Witness.

“When my agent said that I could go to Southampton and Leeds United, it quickly became clear to me that I did not want to leave Genk for those clubs.

“Look, every player has certain expectations. My dream is to one day play in the Premier League. Or at least in a top five European league.

“I don’t want to say that Southampton and Leeds are bad teams, but they couldn’t convince me. After my performances I expected more last season. I want to have another season here to see which clubs offer themselves.

“I also believe in our team. Despite the departure of Mike (Trésor, to Burnley), we are still strong. Based on our qualities, we can play for the title again, just like last year.”

Was missing out on Joseph Paintsil a big blow for Leeds or Southampton?

Looking at the options for both clubs in wide areas, you can make a case for Southampton needing Paintsil a bit more.

They never really got Nathan Tella's replacement through the door in the end before the transfer window closed, with Ryan Fraser not exactly the same type of player as the Bayer Leverkusen attacker.

It will probably mean that teenager Samuel Amo-Ameyaw will need to make an impact off the bench occasionally, but Paintsil would have been a quality addition and it is perhaps a shame a deal could not have been agreed with him.

Leeds though are slightly more covered out wide, with Crysenctio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, as well as Dan James, all top options at Championship level.

Nevertheless, there are reasons to believe that Paintsil would have been brilliant in the Championship, but perhaps his sights will be somewhat lowered come January if both clubs are still keen to do a deal.