‘I expect to see movement’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to Sunderland’s rumoured interest in EFL forward

Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison has been linked with a temporary departure from Bramall Lane this summer, according to The Sun.

The report claims that Jebbison has attracted interest from the likes of Sunderland, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers, whilst Belgian side Beerschot are also believed to be keen on reaching an agreement to sign the Blades youngster.

A move to the Stadium of Light with Sunderland could tempt Jebbison, with Lee Johnson’s side looking to add much-needed attacking depth to their side this summer, as they look to replace Charlie Wyke, who turned down a new deal with the Black Cats, as he later went on to sign for Wigan Athletic.

Jebbison scored on his Sheffield United first-team debut against Everton, and went on to make four appearances in total for the Blades during the 2020/21 season, as they were relegated into the Championship.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips, felt as though the Black Cats’ stature could see them land Jebbison’s signature this summer.

“You’d definitely like to think Sunderland would with the budget they have supposedly got. The size of the club alone you think would be enough to attract Jebbison. They don’t get much bigger in League One.

“The priority for me is to bring in a striker before the window shuts. Lee Johnson might think differently but they need another player in that squad who can hit the back of the net.

“If you don’t have a player who gets you 15 to 20 plus goals a season you would struggle to even get in the play-offs. This is why I expect to see movement on that front very soon.”

Sunderland are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Port Vale in the First Round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Jebbison could certainly benefit from heading out on loan, as he’s unlikely to be featuring for Sheffield United’s first-team anytime soon, as Slavisa Jokanovic has better, and more experienced options available to him at this moment in time.

A move to Sunderland would be the ideal move for him as well, as the Black Cats need a striker to start for Lee Johnson’s side this term, as they look to fill the void left by Charlie Wyke.

Sunderland could potentially have found the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw in Jebbison, and they’ll be keen to get a deal over the line to land his signature.