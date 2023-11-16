Highlights Pundit Ray Parlour believes Middlesbrough will secure a top six finish this season and make a charge for a place in the play-offs.

Boro's recent victory over leaders Leicester City shows they are capable of beating any team in the Championship.

While automatic promotion may be unlikely, a play-off spot is a realistic ambition for Middlesbrough this season.

Pundit Ray Parlour believes Middlesbrough will finish in the Championship play-offs once again this season.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to be among the promotion contenders once again this time around, but they made a slow start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first seven games.

Michael Carrick's side have improved significantly since then, and they registered their seventh win in their last 10 games with a 1-0 victory over leaders Leicester City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

It was an outstanding performance from Boro against the Foxes, with Sam Greenwood's superb 83rd-minute free-kick sealing all three points.

Boro currently sit 10th in the table, just two points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate after the international break.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

What did Ray Parlour say?

Parlour, who made 60 appearances for Boro between 2004 and 2007, believes his former club will secure another top six finish this season.

"Huge credit to Michael Carrick for what he is doing at Middlesbrough," Parlour said.

"The win over Leicester was massive and wasn’t a surprise to me at all – their results over the past few months have been brilliant and now Boro are in the perfect position to make a charge for a place in the top six.

"Losing Chuba Akpom was massive for Boro and the hangover from the play-off defeat last year obviously hit them hard, but Michael Carrick now has the team playing really well and they have shown they can beat Leicester City, so anything is possible. I expect Boro to keep up the good form and definitely get into the play-offs this season. Steve Gibson is a good owner and will give Michael the tools to once again get in the top six, and then let’s see how they can get on.

"That winning goal against Leicester was outstanding – Sam Greenwood is a massive talent and if he keeps taking free-kicks like that, then Boro have a superb weapon when it comes to set-pieces. He is a key player for Boro and I’ll be keeping a close eye on his development – consistency is important for young players and I’m sure he will continue to play at a high level."

However, Parlour admitted he does not think Boro will achieve automatic promotion ahead of the likes of Leicester, Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

"For me, unless anything goes drastically wrong, I believe Leicester City will get promoted back to the Premier League," Parlour said.

"They have a nice gap to third place, so it’s theirs to lose now. They also have a deep squad which is a big bonus in a league as competitive as the Championship.

"For the other promoted place, I think it’s between Leeds United and Ipswich Town. Ipswich have been brilliant so far this season, particularly going forward, so let’s see if they can keep it up and finally force their way back into the Premier League. Leeds had a slow start to their season, just like Middlesbrough, but they’ve got experience with earning promotion and will certainly look to chase down the other two.

"There are still a lot of games, but I personally can’t see Boro getting automatic promotion. Top six would be a good season for them again – Michael Carrick is definitely the right man at the club and I’m sure if he sticks at it he can get them promoted back to the Premier League."

Weekly wages: Middlesbrough's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Will Middlesbrough reach the Championship play-offs this season?

Boro will certainly be among the top six contenders in the second tier this campaign.

After a disappointing start to the season, it has been a much-improved few weeks for Carrick's men, and Saturday's win over Leicester proved that they can match any team in the division.

Boro have a squad that is more than capable of challenging for the top six, and a couple of strong additions in the January transfer window will give them an excellent chance of sealing a play-off place, while the return of injured players such as Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree and Marcus Forss in the coming weeks will bolster Carrick's options.

Parlour is right that automatic promotion could be a step too far for Boro, but a play-off spot is undoubtedly a realistic ambition.