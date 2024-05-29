Highlights Leeds United must face transfer interest in star players Summerville and Gray after missing out on Premier League promotion.

The two youngsters have attracted attention from clubs in England and Germany, with Arsenal reportedly keeping an eye on Gray.

Interest in both is high and Fabrizio Romano is expecting movement with both players.

Fabrizio Romano expects movement with Leeds United’s Archie Gray and Crysencio Summeville this summer.

The Whites missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing 1-0 to Southampton last Sunday.

The two sides met at Wembley Stadium for a place in the top flight, with Adam Armstrong’s goal proving the difference.

Daniel Farke will now be planning to build a team capable of promotion next season, but will have to handle transfer interest in key players.

Summerville and Gray have both been linked with moves away from Elland Road, and their failure to gain promotion will now put even more pressure on their future with the club.

Romano has claimed that movement is likely with Summerville and Gray in the upcoming summer transfer market.

He has highlighted interest from Germany and England in the 18-year-old, with Arsenal mentioned as being among the clubs interested in signing the youngster.

“Finally with Arsenal, they’ve been one of a number of clubs linked with Archie Gray at Leeds United,” wrote Romano, via the Daily Briefing.

“There’s interest in Gray from Germany and England, for sure.

“Leeds were hoping to keep both Gray and Crysencio Summerville, but it might be difficult now after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League, so yes – I expect movement on these two players and we will see how Leeds will react.”

Gray broke into the first team squad this season, immediately making an impression on Farke in his debut against Cardiff City back in August.

His performances earned him consistent game time, as he proved that he was ready to make the step up to senior football.

The teenager’s versatility also proved an important asset, with the midfielder slotting into right-back when needed.

He featured 44 times in the regular season, including earning 40 starts, as he helped Leeds finish third in the Championship table (all stats from Fbref).

Crysencio Summerville’s importance to Leeds

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Summerville won the EFL player of the year award for his performances in Farke’s team in the Championship.

The Dutchman contributed 19 goals and nine assists, earning plenty of plaudits along the way.

A move away from Elland Road would be a huge blow to Leeds given his importance to the side, especially as they will be targeting automatic promotion to the Premier League.

While Summerville and Gray being sold could help the club’s financial situation, the Yorkshire outfit will also want to hold onto two such important players beyond this summer.

Summerville and Gray saga set to drag on

Now that we know Leeds will be competing in the Championship next season, this transfer saga is set to drag on for some time.

The club will either have to decide to cash in, or will have to make it quite clear in public that they have no interest in selling at any price.

Otherwise, speculation will likely persist until the window shuts, which will be an unwanted distraction during pre-season and the opening games of the campaign.

The players will find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to sign for clubs like Aston Villa, Bayern Munich or Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether any fees can be agreed with Leeds.