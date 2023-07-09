Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has made it clear that he wants the Championship club to sign a proven goalscorer and hopes that it can be done quickly to ensure they're up to speed in time for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Rovers boss believes he needs three or four more new additions before the window closes, including a number nine and an experienced centre-back.

Blackburn 2023 summer signings

Blackburn narrowly missed out on a top six place in Tomasson's first season in charge at Ewood Park and will hope to go one better in the upcoming campaign.

That will be no easy task in what looks like a very strong Championship field - with Leeds United, Leicester and Southampton relegated from the Premier League and Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday coming up from League One.

The Lancashire club have already added three new players to the squad in Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad, and Arnór Sigurdsson but with the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack, and Daniel Ayala all leaving Ewood Park, there is still work to be done.

Blackburn striker chase

That fact is certainly not lost on Tomasson, who has made his stance on new arrivals clear.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire after Blackburn's pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley yesterday, he highlighted the importance on bringing in a reliable goalscorer in the current window.

"Hopefully," he said when asked if any new signings would arrive soon.

"I'm happy with three players at the moment, which is really good but we all know, we had a great season last season and made great progress within project but we saw how great we played and then we also saw that we were missing goals last season in the end with all those opportunities that we created.

"We shouldn't forget that we've lost 23 goals with (Ben Brereton) Diaz and (Bradley) Dack. Two excellent players and also players that are high earners in the budget. So I expect players with a proven scoring record in the building.

"I know the recruitment have been working hard so hopefully they will arrange it rather soon than later so that we can use the time to get them fit and used to the way I want to play football but we need more players and more players that can score goals."

Pressed on whether a new centre-back was on his wishlist, Tomasson replied: "In my point of view, we need for sure three new players, 100%, maybe four in my head. There could be a centre-back because we lost (Daniel) Ayala, a centre-back with a little bit more experience, but let's wait and see.

"But I think the main, main thing at the moment is of course a player that can score goals.

"Rovers is an interesting and a tough project but I'm always up for a good challenge in that way but we need goals."

"Yeah, they cost money or then you need to loan those players but if you want to be competitive in this great league, and I think the league is even better this season, then of course we need to show ambition as a club."