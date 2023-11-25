Highlights Lack of goals has been a major issue for Bradford City this season, hindering their performance and current league position.

The constant changes in management and recruitment have affected the club's stability and decision-making, resulting in their current struggles.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that once Andy Cook starts scoring, Bradford City's fortunes could turn around and they may have a chance at making the play-offs.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Bradford City’s lack of goals this season is costing them dearly.

The Bantams have had a very disappointing campaign so far, as they headed into the 2023/24 season with high expectations.

The Yorkshire side were a top-end team for most of last season, finishing in the play-off places, but were sadly beaten by Carlisle United in the semi-final.

So, heading into this season, it was expected that Mark Hughes could lead the team one step further; however, a run of form that saw them win just three games out of 11 meant Hughes was sacked from his role.

The Bantams replaced Hughes with recently sacked MK Dons manager Graham Alexander, but the start of his tenure hasn’t been much of an improvement.

Where are Bradford City in the League Two table?

Alexander was appointed Bradford’s new manager at the beginning of this month, and as of the time of writing, he has taken charge of three games.

His first two were in the league, and they ended in a 2-1 defeat to Barrow and a 4-2 loss to Notts County.

His third game came on Tuesday night, and it was in the EFL Trophy, which ended with Bradford running out 5-1 winners over Barnsley.

League Two table (As it stands November 24th) Teams PL PTS GD 17 Colchester United 18 20 -7 18 Doncaster Rovers 17 20 -7 19 Bradford City 18 20 -7 20 Newport County 18 19 -8 21 Grimsby Town 18 18 -5 22 Tranmere Rovers 18 14 -8 23 Forest Green Rovers 17 14 -12 24 Sutton United 18 12 -14

Alexander will be looking to claim his first win in the league on Saturday as Bradford welcome Accrington Stanley to Valley Parade. They come into the game sitting in 19th place with 20 points, six above the relegation zone, and nine away from the play-offs.

What are Don Goodman’s thoughts on Bradford City’s performances this season?

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has been speaking about his former club Bradford City after they parted company with Mark Hughes and replaced him with Graham Alexander.

Goodman believes that Bradford have made some wrong decisions in terms of management and recruitment in the past. While he believes there struggles this season have been down to a lack of goals, but they could soon fly up the table when Andy Cook starts scoring.

He said (via OLBG): “It's tough to see what's happening at Bradford. Sometimes I have to remind myself that they've been in the Premier League!

“It's heartbreaking to see them 18th in League Two. Graham Alexander is their eighth manager in five years, and that tells you everything. They're an ambitious club with a big stadium and big crowds, but they don't have stability.

“Bradford keep making the wrong moves in terms of management and recruitment. They're everyone's cup final, along with Wrexham, given their Hollywood element. It's always going to be tough.

“The struggle for goals is proving costly this season. Only two teams have scored fewer goals. Andy Cook, who scored 28 goals last season, is struggling. I expect them to fly up the league once he starts firing, but it remains to be seen if the job of getting promoted is too big for them. They really need to try and gatecrash the playoff places, but it'll be tough.”

Can Bradford City still make the League Two play-offs?

Obviously, Bradford can still make the play-offs this season, as they are only nine points adrift of them at the time of writing.

The problem that the Bantams have is that they are not scoring enough goals; in fact, they have scored the third-lowest amount in League Two this season.

As Goodman states, if Bradford improves in that area, then they could still make it into the top seven, but a lot of their hopes seem to rely on Andy Cook, and at this moment he isn’t firing.

The January transfer window may be important for the club, as they will ideally want to make some needed changes, but results will need to improve if they are going to keep their play-off hopes alive.