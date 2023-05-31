Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Queens Park Rangers should cash in on goalkeeper Seny Dieng this summer amid increasing interest in his services.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, French side Reims are "set to step up their interest" in Dieng once their Ligue 1 season concludes this weekend and he "could leave Loftus Road this summer to free up funds as he heads into the final year of his contract".

Dieng was reportedly attracting attention from Premier League clubs Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur in January after another impressive season for the R's.

The 28-year-old made 48 appearances this campaign, starting every league game and he was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Senegal squad for last year's World Cup, although he did not feature in the tournament.

It was a turbulent season for the Hoops as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship and they look set to face a fight to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that the R's should cash in on Dieng this summer to allow Gareth Ainsworth to invest in his squad.

"Seny Dieng, Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper, has had another fine season," Palmer said.

"He has still not committed to a new contract and only has a year left on his contract, so QPR should cash in on Dieng rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

"It is said that QPR need to sell to balance the books and to assist Ainsworth in rebuilding the current squad to challenge at the other end of the Championship table.

"I expect Seny Dieng to be sold this summer."

Will Seny Dieng leave QPR this summer?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Dieng will be moving on over the coming months.

After an incredibly disappointing campaign, it will be tough for Ainsworth to convince Dieng to remain at Loftus Road, while he will also be keen to play at the highest level to boost his chances of becoming Senegal's number one.

It remains to be seen whether any Premier League clubs will re-ignite their interest in Dieng, but a move to the French top flight with Reims could be a tempting proposition.

As Palmer says, the R's need to sell players in order to allow Ainsworth to invest in his squad and a rebuild at the club is much needed after their struggles this season.

The Hoops will be reluctant to lose Dieng, but his departure is looking inevitable.