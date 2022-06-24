“I expect” – Carlton Palmer addresses West Brom player’s positional dilemma

With West Brom making an exciting start to the summer transfer window with the additions of Jed Wallace and John Swift, Steve Bruce will be starting to envisage the start of the new campaign.

Today, finding out that it is a trip to Middlesbrough to start the new season, the Baggies will already be preparing for that end of July fixture.

Whilst attention will be turned to recruitment, one player who could play an integral role at The Hawthorns next season is Dara O’Shea.

The central defender operated as a right-back on a few occasions last season, and whilst proving to be able to cope with this positional alteration, Carlton Palmer told FLW that he only envisages O’Shea progressing in his natural position: “O’Shea’s a centre-back, that’s his position, that’s his regular position.

“He’s filled in there (right-back) and he can do a job in there but he will go back and play at centre-back now for sure.

“They’ll hope he avoids injuries and stays fit because he is a good player and he is very consistent at that level, when he’s fit.

Literally 99% of West Brom supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Baggies quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1878 1888 1898 1908

“He is predominantly a centre-back and I expect Steve Bruce to bring a right fall back into the football club.”

The verdict

As Palmer says, O’Shea proved that he could cope with the positional change, however, going forward, O’Shea’s strengths shine through when he is deployed as a central defender.

It remains to be seen what happens with the club’s right-back situation, with competition for Darnell Furlong seemingly on the priority list for Steve Bruce.

Ethan Ingram represents a youthful option who Bruce could bring into the first-team set up, whilst they may have to dip into the market.

In O’Shea’s case, it could be a big season for the young defender, with the Irishman hoping to play a big enough role as the Baggies chase down promotion.