Highlights Leeds United has closed the gap to the top two teams in the Championship to eight points, creating the potential for a push towards automatic promotion.

The midfielder pairing of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara has been highlighted as a key component of Leeds' recent success.

Leeds' upcoming schedule, which includes matches against top teams in the league, will be crucial in determining their promotion chances. Maintaining positive form is essential in such a competitive season.

Don Goodman has given his verdict on Leeds United’s promotion chances.

The Whites have closed the gap to the top two down to eight points, having previously been 14 behind leaders Leicester City.

A three game winning run prior to the November international break has helped bring Daniel Farke’s side back into automatic promotion contention.

A fourth win on Friday night against Rotherham United would bring the gap down to five points before the top two play on Saturday afternoon.

This could put the pressure on Leicester and Ipswich Town, and potentially help create a slip-up from one of the automatic promotion spot holders.

Can Leeds United push for automatic promotion?

Goodman has highlighted the midfielder pairing of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara as an important part of the Leeds team.

He believes that the Yorkshire outfit has started to find its feet after initially drawing too many of their games at the start of the campaign.

“Leeds tended to draw a lot of games they should really have won earlier in the season but they seem to be firing now with their forward line,” said Goodman.

“I covered Leeds' victory at Leicester, and the midfield pairing of Kamara and Ampadu were sensational.

“It's taken a bit of time and Daniel Farke had a lot of adversity at the start of the season.

“Players going on strike, wanting to leave and the club not able to recruit properly until it all settled down.

“It was always going to take time.

“Leeds are there, and I'd be surprised if they don't have a really good go at closing down the top two.

“I expect a real push from Leeds.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

A 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle last time out gave Leeds some positive momentum to take into the November international break.

Goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe cemented the team’s position in third place in the Championship table.

The gap to fourth place Southampton remains just one point, with the chasing pack outside of the play-off places a further four behind.

Farke’s side will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they travel to face Yorkshire rivals Rotherham on Friday night.

Victory against the Millers would keep the club in third spot, and give the team a great start to the busy winter schedule.

The trip to Rotherham this evening is the first of 10 games between now and the new year.

How important is the winter schedule for Leeds United?

Leeds face a lot of big games between now and the first fixture of 2024, including clashes against three of the top seven.

If the team can maintain their positive form and maximise as many points as they can in this period then they stand a good chance of gaining ground on the top two.

But any kind of dip in form is likely to be punished, such is the competitive nature of the Championship this year.

This could be a make or break part of the schedule for many clubs in the division this season, especially including Leeds.