“I entered into an agreement here” – QPR head coach Michael Beale reveals reasons for turning down Wolves vacancy

Queens Park Rangers fans discovered the news earlier on Thursday that they all wanted to hear but perhaps did not expect to – that head coach Michael Beale was staying on in his job at Loftus Road.

Rumours emerged earlier on in the week that Wolves were interested in the 42-year-old for their managerial vacancy, which has been available since Bruno Lage was sacked at the start of the month, and that interest ended up snowballing on Wednesday prior to QPR’s clash with Cardiff City.

Despite doubts from some as to whether he would appear on the touchline, Beale indeed was present and he oversaw a rampant success for the R’s – aided by an early red card for Jack Simpson – with Lyndon Dykes’ brace helping them to a 3-0 success to push them above Blackburn Rovers and into top spot of the Championship.

Reports emerged that the Premier League side were set to make an approach for Beale, and that the ex-Aston Villa assistant wanted the move if the approach were to be made.

Whilst many Hoops fans anticipated the win over the Bluebirds last night was to be Beale’s last, but reports emerged this morning that he had actually turned down the chance to head to Molineux.

That has been confirmed by Beale himself in an interview with QPR’s media team, where he explained his reasons for rejecting a move back to the Midlands and instead staying with the second tier table-toppers.

“There has been a lot in the background and it has been a difficult few days for me personally, if I’m honest,” Beale said.

“I was really focused on here and everything came out of the blue. These things really do snowball and everybody has an opinion and a view.

“When I joined the club in the summer I found an ownership that was really honest with me about what they wanted. They gave me my first opportunity to be a manager and I took that task on with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

“They enabled me to build a management team and they enabled me to recruit some players that I really wanted to work with.

“I had to speak to them (new players), sometimes their parents, sometimes their wives, to convince them that QPR was the right place to come.

“Wolves is a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to speak to them but I didn’t think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here.

“Integrity and loyalty are big things for me, and if they are the values you live by you have to be strong.

“I have been all-in here and I have asked other people to be all-in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near where I want QPR to be. We have a lot to do but I’m excited by it.”

The Verdict

In the age where some would jump at the first opportunity, Beale has shown tremendous loyalty to QPR here by turning down Wolves.

The Premier League side would be able to give him a higher wage and to work with some tremendous talents, but sometimes a move can end up being too soon – and in this case it would be a massive risk.

Beale is just four months into his first job as the boss of a club, and it is going incredibly well so far as QPR sit top of the Championship.

If he continues in that direction, he will be a Premier League head coach in the near future anyway – whether that is at Loftus Road or somewhere else – so he has done the right thing for his career by choosing to stick and not twist.