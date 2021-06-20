‘I doubt we will ever see him in a City shirt again’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Euro 2020 performance

Hungary held World Cup winners France to a 1-1 draw yesterday to keep their Euro 2020 dreams alive and the performance of Adam Nagy has caught the attention of many Bristol City fans.

Attila Fiola had the 60,000-plus fans inside the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest bouncing on the eve of the half as he raced beyond the France backline and slid the ball past Hugo Lloris to put his side one up.

The World champions struck back in the second half through Antoine Greizmann but Hungary showed their resolve to hold on for an impressive 1-1 draw.

While Fiola’s goal was vital, the performance of Nagy in the centre of the park should not be overlooked.

The Robins midfielder worked tirelessly against the likes of Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante and was an important player in possession as well, helping his side go toe-to-toe with Didier Deschamps team.

Nagy arrived at Ashton Gate in 2019 and has struggled to cement his place in the side, though there were signs last term that he was finding his feet in Bs3.

His performance against France certainly seems to have caused a stir among the City fanbase, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

I'm Argentina and a fan of Bristol City.

Nagy is GOAT — Nachota Pussetto (@Pussedios) June 19, 2021

Happy for Nagy. But from a city POV, he’s been inconsistent and never a definite starter. He’s in the shop window. Get £5-7m for him and reinvest (especially if we sign King and James) Thoughts #BristolCity? — 𝟷𝟽 (@BristoIDan) June 19, 2021

Jonathan Pearce ok commentary was awesome! Nagy playing like he wants a big move in the summer! £15m and cash in 😜 — Daniel Fry (@DanielFry23) June 19, 2021

Take a bow Adam Nagy…well played — Gerry Cryer (@GerryCryer) June 19, 2021

He’s class. Such an underrated player — Alex (@alexgeorgiou03) June 19, 2021

Shame we don’t know how to use him! — Keith Farrow (@plod1956) June 19, 2021

Shame I doubt we will ever see him in a city shirt again after this tourney — Conor Carrington-Stait (@Con2468b) June 19, 2021

I'll tell you what nagy look class for Hungary 🇭🇺 #Hungary #BristolCity — Lewis Hall (@LewisBCFC17) June 19, 2021

Nagy has played 2 fantastic games, both 30% better than I've ever seen him play for Bristol City. Extraordinary! — Chris Dowling (@ChrisDo69506367) June 19, 2021