‘I doubt we will ever see him in a City shirt again’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Euro 2020 performance

Hungary held World Cup winners France to a 1-1 draw yesterday to keep their Euro 2020 dreams alive and the performance of Adam Nagy has caught the attention of many Bristol City fans. 

Attila Fiola had the 60,000-plus fans inside the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest bouncing on the eve of the half as he raced beyond the France backline and slid the ball past Hugo Lloris to put his side one up.

The World champions struck back in the second half through Antoine Greizmann but Hungary showed their resolve to hold on for an impressive 1-1 draw.

While Fiola’s goal was vital, the performance of Nagy in the centre of the park should not be overlooked.

The Robins midfielder worked tirelessly against the likes of Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante and was an important player in possession as well, helping his side go toe-to-toe with Didier Deschamps team.

Nagy arrived at Ashton Gate in 2019 and has struggled to cement his place in the side, though there were signs last term that he was finding his feet in Bs3.

His performance against France certainly seems to have caused a stir among the City fanbase, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


