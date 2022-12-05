“I doubt we could tempt him” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit identifies League Two boss potential Ben Garner replacement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is looking for yet another new manager after disposing of Ben Garner on Monday afternoon.

The Danish businessman will be appointing his fourth new head coach of his stint as Addicks owner when the time comes, with Garner feeling the same wrath that both Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson felt.

Garner lasted less than six months in the hot-seat at The Valley, with a five-match winless run in League One and a drop to 17th in the table causing him to lose his job.

It is anyone’s guess who will be the next person to fill the somewhat poisoned chalice – FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming though has identified Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens to potentially take over, with a mention to ex-Addicks boss Lee Bowyer as well.

“It’s tricky because it’s very difficult to know who Sandgaard is going to be able to tempt to Charlton,” Ben said.

“I think a lot of people will look at the turmoil and the lack of spending and especially what Ben Garner said in the press recently and probably think of it as a poisoned chalice.

“Someone like Richie Wellens who’s doing a great job at Leyton Orient would be fantastic, but I doubt we could tempt him from a really good project at Orient and that’s the problem – there’s a lot of exciting clubs that are doing things the right way and have got managers on board who have got a vision in place and are putting in the right steps to enact that vision.

“We’re not doing that at the minute so it would be difficult you’d imagine to get the kind of buy-in from a manager to commit to you – Ben Garner did that at the start of this season and look what happened to him.

“They might look at Lee Bowyer and see if they can bring him back after he left Birmingham, he’s been out of a job and could be someone that might be able to get something out of the fanbase and may want to work with Sandgaard because they worked together for a bit.

“The way his tenure ended though it’s difficult to see that going anywhere, so it’s a really tricky one with managers but I’m just hopeful that whoever’s brought in can be backed in January and some sembalance of a competitive squad can be put together because at the minute this squad is woefully short of talent and the fanbase is short of any enthusiasm.

“So, it’s a tricky one but if I had to one, Richie Wellens would be fantastic but I think that’s just very hopeful.”

The Verdict

Wellens has had his fair share of jobs in recent years, but he finally seems settled at Orient after a turbulent last few stints at clubs.

He did a very good job at Swindon Town and in hindsight, the switch to Salford City was probably a bad move, and then things did not go right again at Doncaster, but the rut had well and truly set in with that club already.

Orient are a club that he has been able to implement his style of play at and it is currently working wonders – whilst Charlton are an ex-Premier League club and just round the corner, why would he take the risk when he’s just seen what has happened to Garner?

It almost feels like Charlton will have to go for a manager that is out of work to try and get their season back on track – Thomas Sandgaard has just made a big decision and now he’s got another one to make in the near future.