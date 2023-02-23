“I doubt very much” – EFL pundit shares passionate reaction to major QPR decision

Queens Park Rangers have taken the decision to replace Neil Critchley with the appointment of Gareth Ainsworth on a three-and-a-half-year deal, a hire that may have surprised some after the Rs began the season with Mick Beale in the dugout.

Ainsworth performed one of the best EFL jobs in living memory at Wycombe Wanderers, taking the club from the brink of relegation to the National League to the Championship, while consistently out-performing the resources made available to him.

There is a risk attached to the appointment due to the legacy and high esteem Ainsworth is held in from his time at QPR as a player, but on the whole most are excited to see how he can end the Rs’ ten-game winless run in the short term.

Rs supporter and EFL striker turned pundit Sam Parkin had some reservations about the appointment in speaking on What The EFL?!.

He said: “I think it’s an appointment for someone who deserves the opportunity.

“It’s the timing as well, the type of character that Gareth Ainsworth is – that’s what the club badly needs right now.

“I know we’ve discussed often about ex-players going back and too much is put on that but, I think we’re talking about a guy who gets the best out of what’s at his disposal.

“He will improve the mood at the ground which is desperately needed right now.

“He needs to restore a bit of confidence, I think in the short term it’s a good appointment, I’m 75% glass full with this because he’s going to have to adapt.

“I think he’s a really bright guy, he’s a lovely man, really humble when I’ve spent time with him.

“We’ve spoken to Joe Jacobson, David Wheeler and Matt Bloomfield and they all absolutely love him, and you have to buy into that culture that he’s created at Wycombe.

“It’s incredibly unique but he’s going to have to adapt, I think he’s got better players at his disposal now, if he was to come and play like he did during the infancy of his Wycombe career, that just won’t transmit and the QPR fans won’t have that.

“He’s got a really intelligent, talented number two in Richard Dobson and I think that means that they will play a little more football.

“That will probably be in time, in the short term he just needs results, but I think he’ll have to be careful in terms of the style and that’s what’s been pointed at him during the last couple of years when there’s been speculation: is he in for the QPR job? are they going to go for it? and the reluctance has probably been about the style.

“I think the best managers can adapt and I hope he can do, but in the short term, what he’s done so wonderfully well at Wycombe is the psychological side of the game.

“Going in with some squads that aren’t as good as some dressing rooms in League One and inspiring and coming up with a game plan to beat some bigger hitting clubs, that’s what he does remarkably well.

“It’ll be what he does within the confines of the dressing room to improve performance, in the short term it’s a really sensible decision.

“Whether it’s going to be one that goes on for the 11 years that he had at Wycombe I doubt very much, but hopefully he can have some longevity and create that culture which I fully believe in.

“That Wycombe dressing room is a very unique place.”

The Verdict

It sounds a lot like Parkin is unconvinced by the appointment looking beyond the end of the season.

The chances are that Ainsworth will receive more patience than Critchley did due to his previous ties with the club, but the Rs supporter base are ruthless and can turn on a manager and the team very quickly.

It is extremely unlikely that the Rs slip into a relegation battle, that remained the case before Critchley was dismissed, but expectations should not be too high for next season if Ainsworth produces the kind of lift that would see the West Londoners competing for a top half finish.

The time to start judging Ainsworth will be after he has had a full pre-season and a summer transfer window to embed his methods and belief into the squad.