“I don’t want to see Slaven Bilic at the club” – Watford fan pundit issues verdict on latest managerial decision

FLW’s Watford fan pundit James Beattie has given his initial assessment of the appointment of Slaven Bilic as the club’s latest manager.

The move was made swiftly on Monday afternoon following the sacking of Rob Edwards as Hornets’ first team coach.

The 39-year old was only in charge of 11 games for the club, leaving the team in 10th in the Championship table.

While this Watford supporter was still processing the information that now surrounds the club, his early impressions are unimpressive.

He believes the Croatian is not the right man to be in charge of the current squad and is baffled by the decision to have Edwards replaced in the first place.

The former Forest Green Rovers boss was appointed during the summer, but had overseen a poor run of results having won just one of their last seven league games.

“I think it’s all a bit too raw to say whether Slaven Bilic has been a good replacement or not, because obviously it’s only been announced in the last few minutes” Beattie told Football League World.

“Personally, I don’t want to see Slaven Bilic at the club.

“I want Rob Edwards to continue being manager, so I think it’s probably a bad replacement.”

Watford return to league action this weekend when they face Stoke City on 2 October.

Bilic’s first home game as the new manager of the club comes on 5 October against Swansea City, where the Vicarage Road faithful are likely to give their opinion on this latest managerial decision.

The Verdict

The decision to replace Edwards is quite typical of Watford over the last several years, where managerial instability has been the norm.

But even by their standards, this is quite a surprising move as the Hornets weren’t particularly struggling with anything.

One win in seven games is hardly a cause for concern in such a competitive division, especially with the table still so tight.

Bilic will likely have to do a lot to win over the fans now, which immediately puts him on the back foot and brings a lot of uncertainty to their next few games.