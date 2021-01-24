Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘I don’t understand the protection for him’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure after FA Cup exit

Published

8 mins ago

on

Millwall’s FA Cup campaign was ended following a damaging defeat to Bristol City in the fourth round on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s men would’ve been hoping to build off their key victory at Huddersfield Town in midweek, but exited the competition in the last 32 stage for the second season in succession.

The first-half was positive from a Lions perspective, but Rowett’s team found themselves behind after Frank Fielding, against his former club, upended Famara Diedhiou in the box – leaving the Robins striker to stroke home the resulting penalty.

Naki Wells’ deflected free-kick put Bristol City in complete control at The Den, before Antoine Semenyo ensured their place in the fifth round with an excellent finish 18 minutes from full-time.

The defeat means it’s just three victories in 18 matches in all competitions Millwall, who face another massive test when they host Watford at The Den in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Despite a slight upturn in fortunes in recent weeks, it was another afternoon to forget to Rowett, which has left many of The Den faithful unhappy with the position of their manager.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter to the Lions boss:


