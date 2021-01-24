‘I don’t understand the protection for him’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure after FA Cup exit

Millwall’s FA Cup campaign was ended following a damaging defeat to Bristol City in the fourth round on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s men would’ve been hoping to build off their key victory at Huddersfield Town in midweek, but exited the competition in the last 32 stage for the second season in succession.

The first-half was positive from a Lions perspective, but Rowett’s team found themselves behind after Frank Fielding, against his former club, upended Famara Diedhiou in the box – leaving the Robins striker to stroke home the resulting penalty.

Naki Wells’ deflected free-kick put Bristol City in complete control at The Den, before Antoine Semenyo ensured their place in the fifth round with an excellent finish 18 minutes from full-time.

7 of these 18 facts about Millwall boss Gary Rowett are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Gary Rowett was born in 1974 True Fake

The defeat means it’s just three victories in 18 matches in all competitions Millwall, who face another massive test when they host Watford at The Den in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Despite a slight upturn in fortunes in recent weeks, it was another afternoon to forget to Rowett, which has left many of The Den faithful unhappy with the position of their manager.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter to the Lions boss:

I genuinely don’t understand the protection for him, I just don’t understand people are acting as if he’s a Millwall legend and fan. Harris wasn’t good tactically, at least we was guaranteed 100% in fight desire and belief every week. Rowett can’t even bring us that — Tommy (@Tommy75748967) January 23, 2021

Not sure something the board will have to think about but we can't continue with someone as bad as Rowett — Dolbs (@MillwallDolbs2) January 23, 2021

We're playing with no real purpose or structure, the side is changing literally every single week – it all seems a bit desperate from Rowett, like he's having to try anything he can just to get something out of the players #Millwall — Jack Clarke (@jack_clarke) January 23, 2021

#millwall I wonder if the board actually read these feeds. I am a level 2 coach and I’m sorry I could see no organisation in the formation on that pitch today. In plain language ‘Sack Rowett Now Please!!! get Tim Cahill in now. — Billy Byrne (@William46742449) January 23, 2021

Boring

Embarrassing

No fight

No passion

No ideas

No quality

No future if we keep Rowett in — Dolbs (@MillwallDolbs2) January 23, 2021

Someone call a 🚖 for Rowett! #Millwall — Gavin (@grs_67) January 23, 2021

I’m Rowett out and have been for some time. Yes the players should be held to account but I think alot have just stopped playing for him. And Troy just do one please #Millwall — Jim (@lionj1971) January 23, 2021

Rowett has chucked the towel in #Millwall — keith ginn (@keithginn1) January 23, 2021

I cba with the people who continue to back rowett anymore I can't hear anymore of people defending him it's gone beyond that now 100% #Millwall #Millwallfc #Rowettout — Millwall CK #Rowettout (@CkMillwall) January 23, 2021

I did wonder a couple of games ago whether rowett had lost the dressing room..we looked so lacklustre…however while this is a bit scrappy we do seem to be playing with a renewed energy and desire — Millwall halfwayline (@millwalljdb) January 23, 2021