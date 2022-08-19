“I don’t understand” – Sheffield United fan pundit issues verdict on 24-year-old’s potential exit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that the club should not accept any offers for Sander Berge this summer.

The midfielder has been a key player for the club since their return to the Championship in 2021.

While Berge does have a release clause worth up to £35 million, it has been suggested that the Blades may accept a transfer offer closer to the £22 million that the club initially paid to sign the Norwegian.

But this United fan believes that it would not be a good decision to accept any offers that fail to meet the release clause.

He has claimed that another season of Berge could help propel the team forwards and could see teams lining up to match the £35 million value next summer if he can continue to perform at such a high standard.

“No, I’d only accept a bid that matches the release clause for Sander,” Wyse told Football League World.

“He’s an excellent player and a cut above most in the Championship at the moment.

“The reason I wouldn’t accept a bid below the release clause is [because] I believe if you give him another year at United, people will be queuing up to meet that release clause anyway.

“So I don’t understand accepting anything lower in this window.

“I think we can hold out, get the rewards from him and then the monetary value will be higher.”

Berge has continued to play in Paul Heckingbottom’s side despite the speculation surrounding his future.

There are now under two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen if Berge will still be with the club come September 2.

Up next for the Blades is the visit of Blackburn Rovers on August 20.

The Verdict

Berge’s performances already this season have highlighted his importance to Heckingbottom’s side.

The 24-year-old is one of the most impressive players in the Championship, so selling him will be a difficult decision for the club.

To Berge’s credit, he has continued to act in a very professional manner despite a potential move being on the cards.

This is a deal that could come down to the final days and hours of the transfer window, with no party yet to make a move on a potential transfer.