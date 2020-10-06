Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Brentford

‘I don’t understand’ – Many Brentford fans react to latest club transfer news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Brentford fans took to Twitter following the departure of the Turk, and it’s fair to say there was a mixed reaction. Look at some of the best below.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I don’t understand’ – Many Brentford fans react to latest club transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: