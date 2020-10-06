‘I don’t understand’ – Many Brentford fans react to latest club transfer news

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu has joined Dutch outfit FC Twente on loan for the season, the club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old Turkish Under-21 international moved to the Championship from another Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam in January, and has made just eight first-team appearances for the Bees in all competitions.

Dervisoglu’s Brentford debut came in an FA Cup tie against Stoke City, with his next appearance coming in the same competition against Leicester City three weeks later.

With the Bees boasting arguably the most impressive front-three in the division, unsurprisingly, Dervisoglu’s chances in the Championship were limited – with all six of his league outings coming off the bench, including August’s play-off final defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

Despite the departure of Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and imminent sale of Said Benrahma, Dervisoglu has featured just once for the west Londoners this season – in the EFL Cup victory over Southampton last month and was left out of the squad for Sunday’s defeat to Preston.