EFL pundit Sam Parkin has admitted that he was really surprised by Port Vale's decision to sack Darrell Clarke.

Clarke was relieved of his duties earlier this week following the club's 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City in League One.

Andy Crosby was put in interim charge of the Valiants for the remainder of the campaign and oversaw the club's clash with Ipswich on Tuesday.

Crosby was unable to guide Vale to a positive result in this particular meeting as Kieran McKenna's side secured a 2-1 win at Portman Road thanks to a brace from Nathan Broadhead.

A run of seven games without a win resulted in Vale's hierarchy's call to part ways with Clarke.

Crosby was previously placed in charge of the club last season while Clarke took compassionate leave following the death of his daughter Ellie.

After returning to the dugout, Clarke led Vale to promotion via the play-offs as they secured a 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

Vale are now on the lookout for a long-term successor to the 45-year-old.

What has Sam Parkin said about Port Vale's call to sack Darrell Clarke?

Making reference to Clarke's dismissal, Parkin has revealed that he does not understand why the club opted to make this call.

In a video shared on Instagram by the What The EFL?! Podcast, Parkin said: "I don't understand it.

"I was really surprised, probably as surprised as I've been with any kind of dismissal this season, across the board.

"I think that's built from not only his promotion last year but the relationship he seemed to have with the hierarchy at Port Vale.

"Him and Carol Shanahan, isn't it?

"She's been a brilliant owner for the club, it's been a brilliant couple of seasons for them, getting into League One against all the odds last year, really.

"I didn't fancy them at all, but it has always felt like that was a real team effort and that he was a massive part of it.

"That he was going nowhere.

"A bit of panic maybe with the games left and just the six point gap, but I'm sure they'll be fine.

"It will be interesting to see who takes the reins there and whether David Flitcroft remains in his role."

Will Vale be able to achieve survival in League One following Darrell Clarke's departure?

With three matches left to play this season, Vale currently hold a relatively healthy advantage over Cambridge United who are fourth from bottom.

However, the U's do have a game in hand over the Valiants and thus could move within striking distance if they claim all three points in this upcoming fixture.

In order to prevent the possibility of being dragged into a battle for survival later this month, Vale will need to secure a positive result in their meeting with Bristol Rovers this weekend.

By defeating the Gas, the club's fears of an immediate return to League Two could be alleviated depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.