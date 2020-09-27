‘I don’t understand’, ‘Don’t get it’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are baffled by transfer update

Nottingham Forest have had an incredibly busy transfer window so far, with boss Sabri Lamouchi freshening up his squad as they look to push for promotion.

So far, the overhaul hasn’t worked though, as the Reds have lost all three Championship games and it appears the boss doesn’t know his best team just yet.

With so many players to choose from, the focus between now and the deadline will be on shifting players and The Sun have revealed that Carl Jenkinson and Tendayi Darikwa could leave the City Ground on loan – if they can find clubs willing to take them on.

The arrival of Cyrus Christie has knocked the duo down the pecking order and it seems unlikely that either will get minutes this season.

However, it’s fair to say many fans don’t agree with the decision to let Darikwa go, as they feel he still has a lot to offer. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer update…

Darikwa is fit, ready to go and would give anything to play. Also a great guy! I don't get it! — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) September 27, 2020

I'd loan out Richardson, and sell jenkinson if we can. Then use darikwa as back up to Christie. Then he is out of contract — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) September 27, 2020

I don’t understand why we haven’t given darikwa a go. — Freddy (@__fredwood) September 27, 2020

Rather loan out Gabriel tbh then Darikwa — CJ (@Thebluerooms_) September 27, 2020

Keep Dawika — matt (@rematt75) September 27, 2020

Would rather keep Dawrika & loan Gabriel out he’s not ready for the championship yet — Djs (@dansmithuk78) September 27, 2020

Thank Christ — H (@1865_H) September 27, 2020