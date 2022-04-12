“I don’t understand” – Carlton Palmer reveals honest verdict on Darren Moore after Sheffield Wednesday’s draw v Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday could only claim a point off Bolton at the weekend and despite the Owls remaining in the play-off spots, Carlton Palmer has told Football League World that he feels boss Darren Moore is ‘overthinking things’ in terms of his squad rotation.

The club have spent the season in League One, having been demoted from the Championship last season thanks in part to a points deduction. They have tried to bounce back this campaign and may be on course to do so at the moment, but there is still the chance of them falling out of the top six.

They are currently in fifth in the third tier but are only there on goal difference, sharing the same points total as Sunderland.

With five games left too, it means they could very well fall out of those play-off spots before the season comes to a close.

Wednesday haven’t lost in any of their last five league games either but the competition at the top is so fierce now that even dropping points and drawing games could now cost you.

It means that the Bolton draw at the weekend might not be viewed as a great result – and Carlton Palmer doesn’t think so, as he claimed that it was ‘two points dropped’ to Football League World.

With Wanderers scoring so late on in the fixture, it will be a blow for the Owls to have only come away with a point. Palmer also added that he feels boss Darren Moore might be ‘overthinking things’ in terms of his squad reshuffling.

Speaking about the result, Palmer said: “I don’t understand, you know, what Darren Moore’s doing to be honest with you.

“You’re conceding in the 90th minute, away, at Bolton. You know, some would say ‘yeah, it’s a good point’ but it’s not a good point.

“It’s two points dropped for me. It’s two points dropped. The rotation, it’s not good. It doesn’t work if you overthink things and I think Darren is overthinking things too much. You’re in danger of missing out.”

The Verdict

Carlton Palmer might be right with his claims, as too much tinkering with a side that can win games can be unsettling and can ultimately lead to points being dropped.

If the Owls were in a better position and were perhaps able to prepare for the play-offs knowing that they had a spot in the bag or that they were going up automatically, then you would be more inclined to accept a squad reshuffle, in order to keep all of your players match fit for the more important games.

As things stand though, Wednesday are by no means guaranteed a play-off spot when the campaign comes to a close. In fact, there are a number of clubs vying to be in the position that the Owls are in and if they aren’t careful, they could hand their spot to someone else.

A draw with Bolton isn’t an awful result – Wanderers themselves are faring well in the division – but with other sides around them winning, they cannot afford to drop many more points.