“I don’t think we’ve seen the best” – Stoke City fan pundit gives his verdict on player’s performance at Barnsley

Josh Maja joined Stoke City on loan in the Championship in January for the remainder of the season.

He made his debut in the FA Cup scoring in a 2-0 victory against Wigan.

After a strong debut, both he and the fans were hoping he would push on and provide Stoke with more goals to push up the table.

Unfortunately this has not been the case and since then he’s only made five starts and scored one goal.

Stoke are now sat 15th in the league and have scored five goals in their last five league games whilst conceding eight.

In their latest game on Tuesday night, Stoke drew 1-1 with second bottom of the league Barnsley after trailing for most of the game and getting an equaliser in the 95th minute.

Maja started this game but was not the one to score the goal for his side.

We spoke to FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley to see what he made of Maja’s performance on Tuesday night. “I feel quite sorry for Josh Maja.

“From what I’ve seen, it looks like he can hold the ball up well, looks like he’s good at bringing others around him into play and it looks like he can be dangerous in the box.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best from him.

“I think that’s partially because Stoke haven’t created enough quality chances particularly in the box, we’ve not scored many goals and our expected goals in the last few weeks have been particularly low.

“But I don’t think Maja’s getting in those positions. I mentioned for the Barnsley game, Josh Tymon put loads of balls into the box and we were inches away from scoring. Maja wasn’t there half the time and yes it’s great linking people into play but he needs to be in the box scoring goals because that’s going to be what turns our season around.”

The Verdict:

Ben is fair in what he says in that the lack of goals from Josh Maja probably come a little bit from both sides. If you look at Stoke, it’s not like Maja’s the only player who’s not scoring them but rather they aren’t scoring enough as a team.

That being said though, you do have to look at Maja’s personal performances too and ask yourself whether he is playing in the most effective way to try and maximise Stoke’s number of goals.

We know Maja can do it, even if you look at his short loan spell with Fulham where he made 15 appearances, he scored three goals during that time which is a more frequent return than he’s on track for at the moment.

Unfortunately, for both player and club Maja doesn’t seem to be the answer to Stoke’s goal scoring problems and the impact he will have from now until the end of the season is looking to be limited.