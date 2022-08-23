This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This summer has been Steve Bruce’s first as West Brom manager and the boss has been keen to add to his squad in the hope that they can push on from their tenth placed finish last season.

The Baggies boss has made some good signings although he is keen to add further before the transfer deadline next week.

However, Albion may also want to consider the possibility of further departures too and with that in mind, we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt if there’s anyone he would consider letting go before the transfer deadline: “One player I probably wouldn’t mind Albion letting go if I’m being rational here, is I think I’d have to go with Callum Robinson because the other option would have to be Kyle Bartley and if Bartley went, we’d be short with just two centre-halves, and Robinson is the player that I think Albion could move on and survive with depth.

“I mean in all honesty we can’t afford to let a player go at the moment depth wise because we’re quite thin on the ground, Robinson can obviously operate in a few attacking positions.

“I would probably let someone go like Robinson from a wages point of view and I do also think if he was to leave the club it would’ve been by now, Preston were interested previously, it seems that deal’s a bit dead.

“But yeah, probably Robinson is the player who I wouldn’t mind leaving. I think his time at Albion has probably reached it’s natural conclusion, he’s not in the starting line-up anymore and I don’t think we’d miss him too much if he did leave the club.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-West Brom midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Graham Dorrans Norwich City Colchester United Alloa Athletic Dunfermline Athletic

The Verdict:

This seems like a departure that would make sense this summer especially out of the whole West Brom squad. It’s clear that Robinson isn’t a first choice player at West Brom anymore and therefore he will be looking at limited game time.

Preston North End were previously interested in the player although as Matt says, it looks like that won’t be happening anymore and in honesty a move away looks unlikely as it stands.

If Steve Bruce is able to bring in some further signings before the deadlined, it could open up an opportunity for Robinson to get a move away.

However, as it stands, it looks as though he will be kept at The Hawthorns for squad depth more than anything else.