“I don’t think we will make this signing to be honest” – Bristol City fan pundit delivers verdict on transfer pursuit of 22-year-old

Bristol City have emerged as a contender to sign Forest Green Rovers wing-back Kane Wilson this summer, according to Bristol World.

The 22-year-old is having a breakout season for the League Two leaders, having scored three goals and notched 13 assists in 36 appearances for Rob Edwards’ side.

Wilson came through the academy of West Bromwich Albion and he could be set to climb the footballing pyramid next season with or without his current employers as he’s out of contract at The New Lawn.

That means that any suitor wanting Wilson will only have to pay compensation to land the attacking full-back, but it’s a move that may not be worth making, according to FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead.

“Honestly I don’t think it would be a brilliant signing,” Ben said.

“We’ve seen in the last few seasons where we’ve brought in lower league talent that have been smashing it in League One and League Two and they just haven’t cut it at Championship level and that seems to be an ongoing series at Bristol City.

“Matty Taylor, although he was a decent player, he definitely wasn’t starting every week and we’ve seen it with a few others as well and I think we’ve already got that spot sorted as back-up, young future right-back in (George) Tanner – I don’t think we will make this signing to be honest with Tanner there.

“I believe we will bring in another right-back in the summer – hopefully a proven Championship player, I don’t think Kane Wilson would be a great addition and I don’t think it would be spending our money wisely this summer.”

Wilson is quite clearly a talent who has come on leaps and bounds at Forest Green, but he’s entirely unproven at Championship level.

This is the first season as well that he’s shown the kind of capabilities on a regular basis that he has been doing, but Ben is right to be dubious about it considering City already brought in a young right-back from League Two recently in George Tanner.

It would make more sense to sign someone with a bit of experience considering they got rid of Danny Simpson recently, but you can imagine that unlike Wilson they would cost a bit more in wages.

Wilson will probably end up at a Championship club in the summer when it’s all said and done, but the Robins may not be the best fit.