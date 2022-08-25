“I do not think we should be looking to sell” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit gives verdict on winger’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Diallang Jaiyesimi has been at Charlton Athletic since February 2021 after joining from Swindon Town, signing until 2024.

Since signing, he’s player fairly regularly having made 14 appearances in his first half season and then 36 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, despite naturally being an attacking player, due to Johnnie Jackson’s preferred system, Jaiyesimi played often as a wing-back which didn’t suit him so much.

Since Ben Garner has arrived at the club this summer, the 24-year-old has made just one league appearance so far this summer although did also score the only goal as his side beat Walsall in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that fellow League One sides Lincoln City and MK Dons are both interested in gaining the services of the winger this summer with the Addicks making the player available for either loan or a permanent move.

With this in mind, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming whether he thinks the Addicks should keep the 24-year-old or let him go: “Personally I don’t think Charlton should be in any great rush to sell Jaiyesimi.

“He came in a year and a half ago, I don’t think we’ve ever truly seen him play his best in a Charlton shirt, I think he struggled largely due to the fact that we’ve not really played a system until now that’s really suited him. He spent a lot of time last year playing at right wing-back which isn’t really going to get the best out of him.

“Now I think this year he probably finds himself fourth on the pecking order below Kirk, Blackett-Taylor and Rak-Sakyi so I think maybe it’s a situation where he wants to leave, maybe it’s a situation where those clubs have offered a lot of money but if either of those aren’t the case, I don’t think we should be looking to sell.

“I think he’s still a very exciting player, took his goal very nicely in the League Cup the other day so if he’s happy to stay and the club aren’t getting offered a good fee I think he should stay.

“It’s a long season, we’re going to need players you know, Blackett Taylor’s already picked up a little knock, there’s a chance Rak-Sakyi could be recalled so I think squad depth is something that we’ve never always had and I think right now, especially in the winger spot we do have that squad depth.

“So yeah I think Jaiyesimi should hopefully stay, I do not think we should be looking to sell, he can still be a very important cog in this 4-3-3 system as the season progresses.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Charlton Athletic midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Ben Dempsey Ayr United Kilmarnock Falkirk Partick Thistle

The Verdict:

This is a hard one to judge and Ben’s current criteria seems a perfect place to start judging it on. If the player has expressed a desire to leave the club or there are good offers coming in from either Lincoln or MK Dons then it seems a clear deal to do.

However, the winger probably does still have potential and has shown that in glimpses when given chances in a more progressive position at Charlton so he could turn out to be a good player for the club.

Furthermore, he does provide that squad depth which could help the Addicks over the course of the season.

However, it does seem like Garner’s not got big plans for his progression at the Valley and therefore it may make more sense to sanction an exit now especially if there are interested parties as it allows the player the opportunity to get out and play more regular football.